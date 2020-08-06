Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, August 6, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 78° - 83° Winds From the East

5 - 8 mph (Gust 13 mph)

5 - 7 knots (Gust 11 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 64° - 80°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 10:34a Low

Thu 4:39p High

Thu 10:46p Low

Fri 5:05a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:08a Low

Thu 4:03p High

Thu 10:20p Low

Fri 4:29a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:22a Low

Thu 4:15p High

Thu 10:34p Low

Fri 4:41a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:04a Low

Thu 4:07p High

Thu 10:16p Low

Fri 4:33a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 8:34a High

Thu 2:14p Low

Thu 8:44p High

Fri 2:26a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 10:23a Low

Thu 4:32p High

Thu 10:37p Low

Fri 5:05a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 8:08a High

Thu 1:21p Low

Thu 8:18p High

Fri 1:33a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 11:06a Low

Thu 4:56p High

Thu 11:15p Low

Fri 5:35a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:09a Low

Thu 4:10p High

Thu 10:21p Low

Fri 4:46a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 10:34a Low

Thu 4:25p High

Thu 10:52p Low

Fri 5:06a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:14a Low

Thu 4:06p High

Thu 10:28p Low

Fri 4:45a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 5:07a High

Thu 11:13a Low

Thu 5:09p High

Thu 11:28p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A slight chance of tstms this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. A chance of tstms in the late evening and early morning. Showers likely after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely. A chance of tstms in the late morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms until early morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the evening.

SUN: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).