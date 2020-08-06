Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, August 6, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|78° - 83°
|Winds
|From the East
5 - 8 mph (Gust 13 mph)
5 - 7 knots (Gust 11 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|64° - 80°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 10:34a
|Low
Thu 4:39p
|High
Thu 10:46p
|Low
Fri 5:05a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:08a
|Low
Thu 4:03p
|High
Thu 10:20p
|Low
Fri 4:29a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:22a
|Low
Thu 4:15p
|High
Thu 10:34p
|Low
Fri 4:41a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:04a
|Low
Thu 4:07p
|High
Thu 10:16p
|Low
Fri 4:33a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 8:34a
|High
Thu 2:14p
|Low
Thu 8:44p
|High
Fri 2:26a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 10:23a
|Low
Thu 4:32p
|High
Thu 10:37p
|Low
Fri 5:05a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 8:08a
|High
Thu 1:21p
|Low
Thu 8:18p
|High
Fri 1:33a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 11:06a
|Low
Thu 4:56p
|High
Thu 11:15p
|Low
Fri 5:35a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:09a
|Low
Thu 4:10p
|High
Thu 10:21p
|Low
Fri 4:46a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 10:34a
|Low
Thu 4:25p
|High
Thu 10:52p
|Low
Fri 5:06a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:14a
|Low
Thu 4:06p
|High
Thu 10:28p
|Low
Fri 4:45a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 5:07a
|High
Thu 11:13a
|Low
Thu 5:09p
|High
Thu 11:28p
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A slight chance of tstms this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
TONIGHT: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. A chance of tstms in the late evening and early morning. Showers likely after midnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
FRI: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely. A chance of tstms in the late morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms until early morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the evening.
SUN: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).