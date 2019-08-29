Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, August 29, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|78° - 84°
|Winds
|From the Northwest
10 - 16 mph (Gust 23 mph)
8 - 14 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 74°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:28am - 7:39pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Live from the Shore
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 7:29a
|Low
Thu 1:39p
|High
Thu 7:45p
|Low
Fri 2:24a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 7:03a
|Low
Thu 1:03p
|High
Thu 7:19p
|Low
Fri 1:48a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 7:17a
|Low
Thu 1:15p
|High
Thu 7:33p
|Low
Fri 2:00a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 6:59a
|Low
Thu 1:07p
|High
Thu 7:15p
|Low
Fri 1:52a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 5:39a
|High
Thu 11:09a
|Low
Thu 5:44p
|High
Thu 11:25p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 7:19a
|Low
Thu 1:32p
|High
Thu 7:38p
|Low
Fri 2:23a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 5:13a
|High
Thu 10:16a
|Low
Thu 5:18p
|High
Thu 10:32p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 8:04a
|Low
Thu 1:56p
|High
Thu 8:27p
|Low
Fri 2:49a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 7:04a
|Low
Thu 1:01p
|High
Thu 7:24p
|Low
Fri 1:51a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 7:33a
|Low
Thu 1:27p
|High
Thu 8:03p
|Low
Fri 2:19a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 7:08a
|Low
Thu 1:12p
|High
Thu 7:35p
|Low
Fri 1:59a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 8:09a
|Low
Thu 2:03p
|High
Thu 8:34p
|Low
Fri 2:51a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
TODAY: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft early in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SAT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
SUN: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).