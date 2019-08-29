Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, August 29, 2019

Manasquan Inlet (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature78° - 84°
WindsFrom the Northwest
10 - 16 mph (Gust 23 mph)
8 - 14 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Waves1 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature71° - 74°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:28am - 7:39pm
UV Index7 (High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Thu 7:29a		Low
Thu 1:39p		High
Thu 7:45p		Low
Fri 2:24a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 7:03a		Low
Thu 1:03p		High
Thu 7:19p		Low
Fri 1:48a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 7:17a		Low
Thu 1:15p		High
Thu 7:33p		Low
Fri 2:00a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 6:59a		Low
Thu 1:07p		High
Thu 7:15p		Low
Fri 1:52a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 5:39a		High
Thu 11:09a		Low
Thu 5:44p		High
Thu 11:25p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 7:19a		Low
Thu 1:32p		High
Thu 7:38p		Low
Fri 2:23a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 5:13a		High
Thu 10:16a		Low
Thu 5:18p		High
Thu 10:32p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Thu 8:04a		Low
Thu 1:56p		High
Thu 8:27p		Low
Fri 2:49a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 7:04a		Low
Thu 1:01p		High
Thu 7:24p		Low
Fri 1:51a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Thu 7:33a		Low
Thu 1:27p		High
Thu 8:03p		Low
Fri 2:19a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 7:08a		Low
Thu 1:12p		High
Thu 7:35p		Low
Fri 1:59a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Thu 8:09a		Low
Thu 2:03p		High
Thu 8:34p		Low
Fri 2:51a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft early in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

