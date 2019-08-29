Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, August 29, 2019

At the Shore

Air Temperature 78° - 84° Winds From the Northwest

10 - 16 mph (Gust 23 mph)

8 - 14 knots (Gust 20 knots) Waves 1 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 71° - 74°

(Normal 73° - 79°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:28am - 7:39pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 7:29a Low

Thu 1:39p High

Thu 7:45p Low

Fri 2:24a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:03a Low

Thu 1:03p High

Thu 7:19p Low

Fri 1:48a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:17a Low

Thu 1:15p High

Thu 7:33p Low

Fri 2:00a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 6:59a Low

Thu 1:07p High

Thu 7:15p Low

Fri 1:52a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 5:39a High

Thu 11:09a Low

Thu 5:44p High

Thu 11:25p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 7:19a Low

Thu 1:32p High

Thu 7:38p Low

Fri 2:23a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 5:13a High

Thu 10:16a Low

Thu 5:18p High

Thu 10:32p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 8:04a Low

Thu 1:56p High

Thu 8:27p Low

Fri 2:49a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:04a Low

Thu 1:01p High

Thu 7:24p Low

Fri 1:51a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 7:33a Low

Thu 1:27p High

Thu 8:03p Low

Fri 2:19a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 7:08a Low

Thu 1:12p High

Thu 7:35p Low

Fri 1:59a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 8:09a Low

Thu 2:03p High

Thu 8:34p Low

Fri 2:51a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft early in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SAT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt, becoming E after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

SUN: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).