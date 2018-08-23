Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, August 23, 2018

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 77° - 79°
Winds From the Northwest
9 - 16 mph (Gust 23 mph)
8 - 14 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Waves 1 - 3 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 74° - 78°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
Sunrise/Sunset 6:23am - 7:47pm
UV Index 8 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Thu 6:31a		 Low
Thu 12:34p		 High
Thu 6:49p		 Low
Fri 1:13a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 6:05a		 Low
Thu 11:58a		 High
Thu 6:23p		 Low
Fri 12:37a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 6:19a		 Low
Thu 12:10p		 High
Thu 6:37p		 Low
Fri 12:49a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 6:01a		 Low
Thu 12:02p		 High
Thu 6:19p		 Low
Fri 12:41a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Thu 10:11a		 Low
Thu 4:39p		 High
Thu 10:29p		 Low
Fri 5:18a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Thu 6:21a		 Low
Thu 12:25p		 High
Thu 6:37p		 Low
Fri 1:11a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Thu 9:18a		 Low
Thu 4:13p		 High
Thu 9:36p		 Low
Fri 4:52a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Thu 7:01a		 Low
Thu 12:52p		 High
Thu 7:20p		 Low
Fri 1:44a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 6:14a		 Low
Thu 12:10p		 High
Thu 6:33p		 Low
Fri 12:57a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Thu 6:25a		 Low
Thu 12:23p		 High
Thu 6:57p		 Low
Fri 1:19a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Thu 6:26a		 Low
Thu 12:15p		 High
Thu 6:46p		 Low
Fri 1:09a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Thu 7:16a		 Low
Thu 1:09p		 High
Thu 7:36p		 Low
Fri 1:56a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft early in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE late in the morning, then becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SAT: SE winds around 5 kt, increasing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top