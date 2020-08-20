Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, August 20, 2020

Monmouth County beach (Monmouth County Sheriff's Office)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature73° - 78°
WindsFrom the South
7 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Waves1 - 2 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature74° - 77°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Thu 9:28a		Low
Thu 3:43p		High
Thu 9:40p		Low
Fri 4:17a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 9:02a		Low
Thu 3:07p		High
Thu 9:14p		Low
Fri 3:41a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 9:16a		Low
Thu 3:19p		High
Thu 9:28p		Low
Fri 3:53a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 8:58a		Low
Thu 3:11p		High
Thu 9:10p		Low
Fri 3:45a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 7:39a		High
Thu 1:08p		Low
Thu 7:48p		High
Fri 1:20a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 9:20a		Low
Thu 3:34p		High
Thu 9:34p		Low
Fri 4:16a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 7:13a		High
Thu 12:15p		Low
Thu 7:22p		High
Fri 12:27a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Thu 10:08a		Low
Thu 4:00p		High
Thu 10:24p		Low
Fri 4:44a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 9:04a		Low
Thu 3:04p		High
Thu 9:20p		Low
Fri 3:45a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Thu 9:40a		Low
Thu 3:31p		High
Thu 10:02p		Low
Fri 4:11a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 9:09a		Low
Thu 3:11p		High
Thu 9:31p		Low
Fri 3:49a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Thu 10:11a		Low
Thu 4:07p		High
Thu 10:32p		Low
Fri 4:45a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of tstms.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

