Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, August 20, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|73° - 78°
|Winds
|From the South
7 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|74° - 77°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|2 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 9:28a
|Low
Thu 3:43p
|High
Thu 9:40p
|Low
Fri 4:17a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 9:02a
|Low
Thu 3:07p
|High
Thu 9:14p
|Low
Fri 3:41a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 9:16a
|Low
Thu 3:19p
|High
Thu 9:28p
|Low
Fri 3:53a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 8:58a
|Low
Thu 3:11p
|High
Thu 9:10p
|Low
Fri 3:45a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 7:39a
|High
Thu 1:08p
|Low
Thu 7:48p
|High
Fri 1:20a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 9:20a
|Low
Thu 3:34p
|High
Thu 9:34p
|Low
Fri 4:16a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 7:13a
|High
Thu 12:15p
|Low
Thu 7:22p
|High
Fri 12:27a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 10:08a
|Low
Thu 4:00p
|High
Thu 10:24p
|Low
Fri 4:44a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 9:04a
|Low
Thu 3:04p
|High
Thu 9:20p
|Low
Fri 3:45a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 9:40a
|Low
Thu 3:31p
|High
Thu 10:02p
|Low
Fri 4:11a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 9:09a
|Low
Thu 3:11p
|High
Thu 9:31p
|Low
Fri 3:49a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 10:11a
|Low
Thu 4:07p
|High
Thu 10:32p
|Low
Fri 4:45a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.
SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of tstms.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).