Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, August 19, 2021

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature 81° - 89° Winds From the Southwest

11 - 18 mph (Gust 29 mph)

9 - 16 knots (Gust 25 knots) Waves 2 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 76° - 80°

(Normal 73°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:11am - 7:49pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Thu 5:41a Low

Thu 11:57a High

Thu 6:10p Low

Fri 12:47a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 5:15a Low

Thu 11:21a High

Thu 5:44p Low

Fri 12:11a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 5:29a Low

Thu 11:33a High

Thu 5:58p Low

Fri 12:23a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 5:11a Low

Thu 11:25a High

Thu 5:40p Low

Fri 12:15a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 9:21a Low

Thu 4:02p High

Thu 9:50p Low

Fri 4:52a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 5:33a Low

Thu 11:45a High

Thu 6:00p Low

Fri 12:45a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Thu 8:28a Low

Thu 3:36p High

Thu 8:57p Low

Fri 4:26a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Thu 6:17a Low

Thu 12:09p High

Thu 6:46p Low

Fri 1:14a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 5:25a Low

Thu 11:22a High

Thu 5:54p Low

Fri 12:22a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Thu 5:47a Low

Thu 11:39a High

Thu 6:26p Low

Fri 12:47a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 5:36a Low

Thu 11:27a High

Thu 6:06p Low

Fri 12:36a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Thu 6:28a Low

Thu 12:21p High

Thu 6:59p Low

Fri 1:24a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A slight chance of showers early this morning. A slight chance of tstms this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT...W winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

FRI...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

FRI NIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

SAT...E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT...E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Light swell in the

evening.

SUN...N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 8 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT...W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft, subsiding to 3 to 5 ft after midnight. A chance of showers in the evening.

MON...NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT...SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).