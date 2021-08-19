Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, August 19, 2021

Yellow flag flies on the beach in Harvey Cedars (Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature81° - 89°
WindsFrom the Southwest
11 - 18 mph (Gust 29 mph)
9 - 16 knots (Gust 25 knots)
Waves2 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature76° - 80°
(Normal 73°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:11am - 7:49pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Thu 5:41a		Low
Thu 11:57a		High
Thu 6:10p		Low
Fri 12:47a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 5:15a		Low
Thu 11:21a		High
Thu 5:44p		Low
Fri 12:11a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 5:29a		Low
Thu 11:33a		High
Thu 5:58p		Low
Fri 12:23a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 5:11a		Low
Thu 11:25a		High
Thu 5:40p		Low
Fri 12:15a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 9:21a		Low
Thu 4:02p		High
Thu 9:50p		Low
Fri 4:52a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 5:33a		Low
Thu 11:45a		High
Thu 6:00p		Low
Fri 12:45a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Thu 8:28a		Low
Thu 3:36p		High
Thu 8:57p		Low
Fri 4:26a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Thu 6:17a		Low
Thu 12:09p		High
Thu 6:46p		Low
Fri 1:14a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 5:25a		Low
Thu 11:22a		High
Thu 5:54p		Low
Fri 12:22a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Thu 5:47a		Low
Thu 11:39a		High
Thu 6:26p		Low
Fri 12:47a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 5:36a		Low
Thu 11:27a		High
Thu 6:06p		Low
Fri 12:36a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Thu 6:28a		Low
Thu 12:21p		High
Thu 6:59p		Low
Fri 1:24a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A slight chance of showers early this morning. A slight chance of tstms this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT...W winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

FRI...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

FRI NIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

SAT...E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT...E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Light swell in the
evening.

SUN...N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 8 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT...W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft, subsiding to 3 to 5 ft after midnight. A chance of showers in the evening.

MON...NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT...SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top