Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, August 19, 2021
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|81° - 89°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
11 - 18 mph (Gust 29 mph)
9 - 16 knots (Gust 25 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|76° - 80°
(Normal 73°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:11am - 7:49pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Thu 5:41a
|Low
Thu 11:57a
|High
Thu 6:10p
|Low
Fri 12:47a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 5:15a
|Low
Thu 11:21a
|High
Thu 5:44p
|Low
Fri 12:11a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 5:29a
|Low
Thu 11:33a
|High
Thu 5:58p
|Low
Fri 12:23a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 5:11a
|Low
Thu 11:25a
|High
Thu 5:40p
|Low
Fri 12:15a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 9:21a
|Low
Thu 4:02p
|High
Thu 9:50p
|Low
Fri 4:52a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 5:33a
|Low
Thu 11:45a
|High
Thu 6:00p
|Low
Fri 12:45a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Thu 8:28a
|Low
Thu 3:36p
|High
Thu 8:57p
|Low
Fri 4:26a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Thu 6:17a
|Low
Thu 12:09p
|High
Thu 6:46p
|Low
Fri 1:14a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 5:25a
|Low
Thu 11:22a
|High
Thu 5:54p
|Low
Fri 12:22a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Thu 5:47a
|Low
Thu 11:39a
|High
Thu 6:26p
|Low
Fri 12:47a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 5:36a
|Low
Thu 11:27a
|High
Thu 6:06p
|Low
Fri 12:36a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Thu 6:28a
|Low
Thu 12:21p
|High
Thu 6:59p
|Low
Fri 1:24a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY...SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A slight chance of showers early this morning. A slight chance of tstms this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT...W winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
FRI...W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
FRI NIGHT...S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
SAT...E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT...E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Light swell in the
evening.
SUN...N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 8 ft. A chance of showers.
SUN NIGHT...W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft, subsiding to 3 to 5 ft after midnight. A chance of showers in the evening.
MON...NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT...SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).