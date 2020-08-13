Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, August 13, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning
|Air Temperature
|77° - 84°
|Winds
|From the Southeast
4 - 8 mph (Gust 12 mph)
3 - 7 knots (Gust 10 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|68° - 81°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 9:33a
|High
Thu 3:41p
|Low
Thu 10:45p
|High
Fri 4:21a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 8:57a
|High
Thu 3:15p
|Low
Thu 10:09p
|High
Fri 3:55a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 9:09a
|High
Thu 3:29p
|Low
Thu 10:21p
|High
Fri 4:09a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 9:01a
|High
Thu 3:11p
|Low
Thu 10:13p
|High
Fri 3:51a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 7:02a
|Low
Thu 1:38p
|High
Thu 7:21p
|Low
Fri 2:50a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 9:25a
|High
Thu 3:44p
|Low
Thu 10:35p
|High
Fri 4:21a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Thu 6:09a
|Low
Thu 1:12p
|High
Thu 6:28p
|Low
Fri 2:24a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 9:59a
|High
Thu 4:39p
|Low
Thu 11:10p
|High
Fri 5:04a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 8:56a
|High
Thu 3:37p
|Low
Thu 10:14p
|High
Fri 4:04a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 9:13a
|High
Thu 4:03p
|Low
Thu 10:31p
|High
Fri 4:20a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 9:08a
|High
Thu 3:46p
|Low
Thu 10:13p
|High
Fri 4:09a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 10:03a
|High
Thu 4:37p
|Low
Thu 11:05p
|High
Fri 5:04a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
THU: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the late morning and afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
THU NIGHT: NE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms until early morning, then a chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
FRI: E winds around 5 kt, increasing to around 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.
SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
SAT NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.
SUN: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 5 ft. A chance of tstms.
SUN NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms.
MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms.
MON NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).