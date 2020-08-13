Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, August 13, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thursday morning

Air Temperature77° - 84°
WindsFrom the Southeast
4 - 8 mph (Gust 12 mph)
3 - 7 knots (Gust 10 knots)
Waves1 - 2 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature68° - 81°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Thu 9:33a		High
Thu 3:41p		Low
Thu 10:45p		High
Fri 4:21a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 8:57a		High
Thu 3:15p		Low
Thu 10:09p		High
Fri 3:55a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 9:09a		High
Thu 3:29p		Low
Thu 10:21p		High
Fri 4:09a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 9:01a		High
Thu 3:11p		Low
Thu 10:13p		High
Fri 3:51a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 7:02a		Low
Thu 1:38p		High
Thu 7:21p		Low
Fri 2:50a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 9:25a		High
Thu 3:44p		Low
Thu 10:35p		High
Fri 4:21a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Thu 6:09a		Low
Thu 1:12p		High
Thu 6:28p		Low
Fri 2:24a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Thu 9:59a		High
Thu 4:39p		Low
Thu 11:10p		High
Fri 5:04a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 8:56a		High
Thu 3:37p		Low
Thu 10:14p		High
Fri 4:04a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Thu 9:13a		High
Thu 4:03p		Low
Thu 10:31p		High
Fri 4:20a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 9:08a		High
Thu 3:46p		Low
Thu 10:13p		High
Fri 4:09a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Thu 10:03a		High
Thu 4:37p		Low
Thu 11:05p		High
Fri 5:04a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

THU: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the late morning and afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

THU NIGHT: NE winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms until early morning, then a chance of showers late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

FRI: E winds around 5 kt, increasing to around 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

SUN: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 5 ft. A chance of tstms.

SUN NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms.

MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms.

MON NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

