Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, September 8, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning
|Air Temperature
|72° - 79°
|Winds
|From the Northwest
6 - 12 mph (Gust 16 mph)
5 - 10 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 73°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:37am - 7:23pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Live from the Shore
Brigantine Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 10:23a
|High
Sun 4:27p
|Low
Sun 11:10p
|High
Mon 5:00a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 9:47a
|High
Sun 4:01p
|Low
Sun 10:34p
|High
Mon 4:34a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 9:59a
|High
Sun 4:15p
|Low
Sun 10:46p
|High
Mon 4:48a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 9:51a
|High
Sun 3:57p
|Low
Sun 10:38p
|High
Mon 4:30a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 7:39a
|Low
Sun 2:28p
|High
Sun 8:07p
|Low
Mon 3:15a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 10:15a
|High
Sun 4:25p
|Low
Sun 11:06p
|High
Mon 4:59a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sun 6:46a
|Low
Sun 2:02p
|High
Sun 7:14p
|Low
Mon 2:49a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 10:34a
|High
Sun 5:04p
|Low
Sun 11:30p
|High
Mon 5:33a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 9:55a
|High
Sun 4:24p
|Low
Sun 10:51p
|High
Mon 4:56a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 10:04a
|High
Sun 4:49p
|Low
Sun 11:09p
|High
Mon 5:08a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 9:58a
|High
Sun 4:44p
|Low
Sun 11:08p
|High
Mon 5:16a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 10:53a
|High
Sun 5:26p
|Low
Sun 11:53p
|High
Mon 5:57a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.
TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft until late afternoon, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight, then becoming NE late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
MON: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late morning and early afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the late morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
MON NIGHT: NE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.
THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.
THU NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).