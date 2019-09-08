Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, September 8, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 72° - 79° Winds From the Northwest

6 - 12 mph (Gust 16 mph)

5 - 10 knots (Gust 14 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 71° - 73°

(Normal 72° - 76°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:37am - 7:23pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 10:23a High

Sun 4:27p Low

Sun 11:10p High

Mon 5:00a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:47a High

Sun 4:01p Low

Sun 10:34p High

Mon 4:34a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:59a High

Sun 4:15p Low

Sun 10:46p High

Mon 4:48a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:51a High

Sun 3:57p Low

Sun 10:38p High

Mon 4:30a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 7:39a Low

Sun 2:28p High

Sun 8:07p Low

Mon 3:15a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 10:15a High

Sun 4:25p Low

Sun 11:06p High

Mon 4:59a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sun 6:46a Low

Sun 2:02p High

Sun 7:14p Low

Mon 2:49a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 10:34a High

Sun 5:04p Low

Sun 11:30p High

Mon 5:33a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:55a High

Sun 4:24p Low

Sun 10:51p High

Mon 4:56a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 10:04a High

Sun 4:49p Low

Sun 11:09p High

Mon 5:08a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:58a High

Sun 4:44p Low

Sun 11:08p High

Mon 5:16a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 10:53a High

Sun 5:26p Low

Sun 11:53p High

Mon 5:57a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft until late afternoon, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight, then becoming NE late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late morning and early afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the late morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: NE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).