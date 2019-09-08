Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, September 8, 2019

Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature72° - 79°
WindsFrom the Northwest
6 - 12 mph (Gust 16 mph)
5 - 10 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature71° - 73°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:37am - 7:23pm
UV Index7 (High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sun 10:23a		High
Sun 4:27p		Low
Sun 11:10p		High
Mon 5:00a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 9:47a		High
Sun 4:01p		Low
Sun 10:34p		High
Mon 4:34a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 9:59a		High
Sun 4:15p		Low
Sun 10:46p		High
Mon 4:48a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 9:51a		High
Sun 3:57p		Low
Sun 10:38p		High
Mon 4:30a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 7:39a		Low
Sun 2:28p		High
Sun 8:07p		Low
Mon 3:15a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 10:15a		High
Sun 4:25p		Low
Sun 11:06p		High
Mon 4:59a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sun 6:46a		Low
Sun 2:02p		High
Sun 7:14p		Low
Mon 2:49a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sun 10:34a		High
Sun 5:04p		Low
Sun 11:30p		High
Mon 5:33a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 9:55a		High
Sun 4:24p		Low
Sun 10:51p		High
Mon 4:56a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sun 10:04a		High
Sun 4:49p		Low
Sun 11:09p		High
Mon 5:08a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 9:58a		High
Sun 4:44p		Low
Sun 11:08p		High
Mon 5:16a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sun 10:53a		High
Sun 5:26p		Low
Sun 11:53p		High
Mon 5:57a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.

TODAY: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft until late afternoon, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight, then becoming NE late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late morning and early afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the late morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: NE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming E 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top