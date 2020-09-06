Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, September 6, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning
|Air Temperature
|76° - 81°
|Winds
|From the South
9 - 17 mph (Gust 18 mph)
7 - 15 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|75° - 78°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:18am - 7:38pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 11:14a
|Low
Sun 5:28p
|High
Sun 11:33p
|Low
Mon 5:29a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:48a
|Low
Sun 4:52p
|High
Sun 11:07p
|Low
Mon 4:53a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 11:02a
|Low
Sun 5:04p
|High
Sun 11:21p
|Low
Mon 5:05a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:44a
|Low
Sun 4:56p
|High
Sun 11:03p
|Low
Mon 4:57a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 9:04a
|High
Sun 2:54p
|Low
Sun 9:33p
|High
Mon 3:13a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 11:05a
|Low
Sun 5:26p
|High
Sun 11:22p
|Low
Mon 5:30a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 8:38a
|High
Sun 2:01p
|Low
Sun 9:07p
|High
Mon 2:20a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 5:30a
|High
Sun 11:53a
|Low
Sun 5:58p
|High
Mon 12:04a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:45a
|Low
Sun 5:02p
|High
Sun 11:01p
|Low
Mon 5:08a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 11:14a
|Low
Sun 5:20p
|High
Sun 11:30p
|Low
Mon 5:29a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:49a
|Low
Sun 4:59p
|High
Sun 11:05p
|Low
Mon 5:12a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 5:36a
|High
Sun 11:52a
|Low
Sun 6:02p
|High
Mon 12:12a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
MON: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
WED: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.
WED NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
THU: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.
THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).