Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, September 27, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 71° - 76° Winds From the East

8 - 13 mph (Gust 18 mph)

6 - 11 knots (Gust 16 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 67° - 69°

(Normal 67° - 70°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:18am - 7:38pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 5:12a Low

Sun 11:30a High

Sun 5:34p Low

Mon 12:06a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 10:54a High

Sun 5:08p Low

Sun 11:30p High

Mon 5:42a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 5:00a Low

Sun 11:06a High

Sun 5:22p Low

Sun 11:42p SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 10:58a High

Sun 5:04p Low

Sun 11:34p High

Mon 5:38a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 8:52a Low

Sun 3:35p High

Sun 9:14p Low

Mon 4:11a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 5:08a Low

Sun 11:18a High

Sun 5:26p Low

Mon 12:02a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sun 7:59a Low

Sun 3:09p High

Sun 8:21p Low

Mon 3:45a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 5:43a Low

Sun 11:39a High

Sun 6:06p Low

Mon 12:30a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 5:08a Low

Sun 11:02a High

Sun 5:25p Low

Sun 11:48p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 5:25a Low

Sun 11:16a High

Sun 5:52p Low

Mon 12:08a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 5:26a Low

Sun 11:11a High

Sun 5:44p Low

Mon 12:05a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 6:09a Low

Sun 12:04p High

Sun 6:30p Low

Mon 12:52a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog this morning. Patchy drizzle early this morning, then isolated showers late this morning and afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM this morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt until early morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Showers likely.

WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

WED NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

THU: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).