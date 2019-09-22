Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, September 22, 2019

Asbury Park ( Jasmine Rodriguez, Townsquare Media NJ)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature75° - 84°
WindsFrom the South
10 - 17 mph (Gust 23 mph)
8 - 15 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Waves1 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature69° - 72°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:50am - 7:00pm
UV Index6 (High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sun 7:53a		High
Sun 2:14p		Low
Sun 9:23p		High
Mon 3:03a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 7:17a		High
Sun 1:48p		Low
Sun 8:47p		High
Mon 2:37a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 7:29a		High
Sun 2:02p		Low
Sun 8:59p		High
Mon 2:51a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 7:21a		High
Sun 1:44p		Low
Sun 8:51p		High
Mon 2:33a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 5:40a		Low
Sun 11:58a		High
Sun 5:54p		Low
Mon 1:28a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 7:54a		High
Sun 2:11p		Low
Sun 9:19p		High
Mon 3:00a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 11:32a		High
Sun 5:01p		Low
Mon 1:02a		High
Mon 5:50a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sun 8:30a		High
Sun 3:12p		Low
Sun 9:50p		High
Mon 3:48a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 7:28a		High
Sun 1:57p		Low
Sun 8:45p		High
Mon 2:39a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sun 7:51a		High
Sun 2:34p		Low
Sun 9:09p		High
Mon 3:04a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 7:43a		High
Sun 2:09p		Low
Sun 8:48p		High
Mon 2:44a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sun 8:38a		High
Sun 3:12p		Low
Sun 9:39p		High
Mon 3:47a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 3 ft early, then 2 ft or less, then 3 to 4 ft this afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 14 seconds.

MON: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 13 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 11 seconds. A chance of showers.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

