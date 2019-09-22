Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, September 22, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning
|Air Temperature
|75° - 84°
|Winds
|From the South
10 - 17 mph (Gust 23 mph)
8 - 15 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|69° - 72°
(Normal 67° - 72°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:50am - 7:00pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Live from the Shore
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 7:53a
|High
Sun 2:14p
|Low
Sun 9:23p
|High
Mon 3:03a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:17a
|High
Sun 1:48p
|Low
Sun 8:47p
|High
Mon 2:37a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:29a
|High
Sun 2:02p
|Low
Sun 8:59p
|High
Mon 2:51a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:21a
|High
Sun 1:44p
|Low
Sun 8:51p
|High
Mon 2:33a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 5:40a
|Low
Sun 11:58a
|High
Sun 5:54p
|Low
Mon 1:28a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 7:54a
|High
Sun 2:11p
|Low
Sun 9:19p
|High
Mon 3:00a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 11:32a
|High
Sun 5:01p
|Low
Mon 1:02a
|High
Mon 5:50a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 8:30a
|High
Sun 3:12p
|Low
Sun 9:50p
|High
Mon 3:48a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:28a
|High
Sun 1:57p
|Low
Sun 8:45p
|High
Mon 2:39a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 7:51a
|High
Sun 2:34p
|Low
Sun 9:09p
|High
Mon 3:04a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 7:43a
|High
Sun 2:09p
|Low
Sun 8:48p
|High
Mon 2:44a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 8:38a
|High
Sun 3:12p
|Low
Sun 9:39p
|High
Mon 3:47a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.
TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 3 ft early, then 2 ft or less, then 3 to 4 ft this afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 14 seconds.
MON: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 13 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 11 seconds. A chance of showers.
TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
THU NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).