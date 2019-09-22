Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, September 22, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 75° - 84° Winds From the South

10 - 17 mph (Gust 23 mph)

8 - 15 knots (Gust 20 knots) Waves 1 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 69° - 72°

(Normal 67° - 72°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:50am - 7:00pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 7:53a High

Sun 2:14p Low

Sun 9:23p High

Mon 3:03a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:17a High

Sun 1:48p Low

Sun 8:47p High

Mon 2:37a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:29a High

Sun 2:02p Low

Sun 8:59p High

Mon 2:51a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:21a High

Sun 1:44p Low

Sun 8:51p High

Mon 2:33a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 5:40a Low

Sun 11:58a High

Sun 5:54p Low

Mon 1:28a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 7:54a High

Sun 2:11p Low

Sun 9:19p High

Mon 3:00a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 11:32a High

Sun 5:01p Low

Mon 1:02a High

Mon 5:50a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 8:30a High

Sun 3:12p Low

Sun 9:50p High

Mon 3:48a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:28a High

Sun 1:57p Low

Sun 8:45p High

Mon 2:39a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 7:51a High

Sun 2:34p Low

Sun 9:09p High

Mon 3:04a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 7:43a High

Sun 2:09p Low

Sun 8:48p High

Mon 2:44a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 8:38a High

Sun 3:12p Low

Sun 9:39p High

Mon 3:47a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 3 ft early, then 2 ft or less, then 3 to 4 ft this afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 14 seconds.

MON: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 13 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 11 seconds. A chance of showers.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

