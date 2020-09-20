Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, September 20, 2020

Advisories

High Surf advisory in effect, and High Risk of rip currents.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature62° - 63°
WindsFrom the Northeast
16 - 24 mph (Gust 25 mph)
14 - 21 knots (Gust 22 knots)
Waves3 - 8 feet
Rip Current RiskHigh
Ocean Temperature68° - 71°
(Normal 67° - 70°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:18am - 7:38pm
UV Index5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sun 10:44a		Low
Sun 5:07p		High
Sun 11:05p		Low
Mon 5:21a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 10:18a		Low
Sun 4:31p		High
Sun 10:39p		Low
Mon 4:45a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 10:32a		Low
Sun 4:43p		High
Sun 10:53p		Low
Mon 4:57a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 10:14a		Low
Sun 4:35p		High
Sun 10:35p		Low
Mon 4:49a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 8:40a		High
Sun 2:24p		Low
Sun 9:12p		High
Mon 2:45a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sun 10:35a		Low
Sun 5:06p		High
Sun 10:58p		Low
Mon 5:22a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 8:14a		High
Sun 1:31p		Low
Sun 8:46p		High
Mon 1:52a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sun 11:22a		Low
Sun 5:34p		High
Sun 11:45p		Low
Mon 5:48a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 10:18a		Low
Sun 4:37p		High
Sun 10:39p		Low
Mon 4:52a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sun 10:56a		Low
Sun 5:03p		High
Sun 11:16p		Low
Mon 5:16a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 10:25a		Low
Sun 4:41p		High
Sun 10:50p		Low
Mon 4:54a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sun 5:04a		High
Sun 11:27a		Low
Sun 5:39p		High
Sun 11:51p		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON

TODAY: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft, subsiding to 5 to 6 ft this afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 15 seconds.

TONIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 16 seconds.

MON: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 16 seconds.

MON NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the evening. Seas 6 to 8 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 15 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 6 to 7 ft.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft.

WED: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

WED NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

