Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, May 24, 2020

Ocean Waves

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

A small craft advisory for the coast is in effect until Monday morning. Dense fog will make boating difficult through the morning. Fog will also affect driving.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature54° - 60°
WindsFrom the Northeast
12 - 21 mph (Gust 29 mph)
10 - 18 knots (Gust 25 knots)
Waves2 - 5 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature57° - 62°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sun 9:47a		Low
Sun 3:47p		High
Sun 9:43p		Low
Mon 4:38a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 9:21a		Low
Sun 3:11p		High
Sun 9:17p		Low
Mon 4:02a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 9:35a		Low
Sun 3:23p		High
Sun 9:31p		Low
Mon 4:14a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 9:17a		Low
Sun 3:15p		High
Sun 9:13p		Low
Mon 4:06a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 8:04a		High
Sun 1:27p		Low
Sun 7:52p		High
Mon 1:23a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 9:39a		Low
Sun 3:34p		High
Sun 9:41p		Low
Mon 4:36a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 7:38a		High
Sun 12:34p		Low
Sun 7:26p		High
Mon 12:30a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sun 10:29a		Low
Sun 4:06p		High
Sun 10:39p		Low
Mon 5:11a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 9:22a		Low
Sun 3:06p		High
Sun 9:30p		Low
Mon 4:08a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sun 9:57a		Low
Sun 3:33p		High
Sun 10:12p		Low
Mon 4:34a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 9:23a		Low
Sun 3:15p		High
Sun 9:39p		Low
Mon 4:09a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sun 10:31a		Low
Sun 4:14p		High
Sun 10:44p		Low
Mon 5:07a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING

TODAY: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt late this morning and afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the morning. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt until early morning, becoming variable less than 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: E winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

