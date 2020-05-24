Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, May 24, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

A small craft advisory for the coast is in effect until Monday morning. Dense fog will make boating difficult through the morning. Fog will also affect driving.

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 54° - 60° Winds From the Northeast

12 - 21 mph (Gust 29 mph)

10 - 18 knots (Gust 25 knots) Waves 2 - 5 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 57° - 62°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 9:47a Low

Sun 3:47p High

Sun 9:43p Low

Mon 4:38a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 9:21a Low

Sun 3:11p High

Sun 9:17p Low

Mon 4:02a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 9:35a Low

Sun 3:23p High

Sun 9:31p Low

Mon 4:14a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 9:17a Low

Sun 3:15p High

Sun 9:13p Low

Mon 4:06a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 8:04a High

Sun 1:27p Low

Sun 7:52p High

Mon 1:23a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 9:39a Low

Sun 3:34p High

Sun 9:41p Low

Mon 4:36a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 7:38a High

Sun 12:34p Low

Sun 7:26p High

Mon 12:30a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 10:29a Low

Sun 4:06p High

Sun 10:39p Low

Mon 5:11a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 9:22a Low

Sun 3:06p High

Sun 9:30p Low

Mon 4:08a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 9:57a Low

Sun 3:33p High

Sun 10:12p Low

Mon 4:34a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 9:23a Low

Sun 3:15p High

Sun 9:39p Low

Mon 4:09a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 10:31a Low

Sun 4:14p High

Sun 10:44p Low

Mon 5:07a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING

TODAY: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt late this morning and afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the morning. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt until early morning, becoming variable less than 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: E winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

