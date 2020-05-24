Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, May 24, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
A small craft advisory for the coast is in effect until Monday morning. Dense fog will make boating difficult through the morning. Fog will also affect driving.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning
|Air Temperature
|54° - 60°
|Winds
|From the Northeast
12 - 21 mph (Gust 29 mph)
10 - 18 knots (Gust 25 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|57° - 62°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 9:47a
|Low
Sun 3:47p
|High
Sun 9:43p
|Low
Mon 4:38a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:21a
|Low
Sun 3:11p
|High
Sun 9:17p
|Low
Mon 4:02a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:35a
|Low
Sun 3:23p
|High
Sun 9:31p
|Low
Mon 4:14a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:17a
|Low
Sun 3:15p
|High
Sun 9:13p
|Low
Mon 4:06a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 8:04a
|High
Sun 1:27p
|Low
Sun 7:52p
|High
Mon 1:23a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 9:39a
|Low
Sun 3:34p
|High
Sun 9:41p
|Low
Mon 4:36a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 7:38a
|High
Sun 12:34p
|Low
Sun 7:26p
|High
Mon 12:30a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 10:29a
|Low
Sun 4:06p
|High
Sun 10:39p
|Low
Mon 5:11a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:22a
|Low
Sun 3:06p
|High
Sun 9:30p
|Low
Mon 4:08a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 9:57a
|Low
Sun 3:33p
|High
Sun 10:12p
|Low
Mon 4:34a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:23a
|Low
Sun 3:15p
|High
Sun 9:39p
|Low
Mon 4:09a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 10:31a
|Low
Sun 4:14p
|High
Sun 10:44p
|Low
Mon 5:07a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING
TODAY: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt late this morning and afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
TONIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early in the morning. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt until early morning, becoming variable less than 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TUE: E winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).