Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, May 23, 2021

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 75° - 90° Winds From the Northwest

12 - 20 mph (Gust 28 mph)

10 - 17 knots (Gust 24 knots) Waves 2 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 58° - 67°

(Normal 58° - 62°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:33am - 8:13pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 5:29a Low

Sun 11:59a High

Sun 6:09p Low

Mon 12:37a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 5:03a Low

Sun 11:23a High

Sun 5:43p Low

Mon 12:01a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 5:17a Low

Sun 11:35a High

Sun 5:57p Low

Mon 12:13a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 11:27a High

Sun 5:39p Low

Mon 12:05a High

Mon 5:58a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 9:09a Low

Sun 4:04p High

Sun 9:49p Low

Mon 4:42a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 5:24a Low

Sun 11:50a High

Sun 6:02p Low

Mon 12:32a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sun 8:16a Low

Sun 3:38p High

Sun 8:56p Low

Mon 4:16a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 6:13a Low

Sun 12:20p High

Sun 6:49p Low

Mon 1:01a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 5:09a Low

Sun 11:24a High

Sun 5:48p Low

Mon 12:04a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 5:40a Low

Sun 11:47a High

Sun 6:13p Low

Mon 12:28a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 5:22a Low

Sun 11:32a High

Sun 5:55p Low

Mon 12:13a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 6:18a Low

Sun 12:23p High

Sun 6:52p Low

Mon 1:04a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING

THIS AFTERNOON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late in the morning, then becoming W early in the afternoon, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds, becoming mainly from the NW with a dominant period of 6 seconds after midnight.

WED: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).