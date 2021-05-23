Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, May 23, 2021

Ocean Waves

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature75° - 90°
WindsFrom the Northwest
12 - 20 mph (Gust 28 mph)
10 - 17 knots (Gust 24 knots)
Waves2 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskHigh
Ocean Temperature58° - 67°
(Normal 58° - 62°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:33am - 8:13pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sun 5:29a		Low
Sun 11:59a		High
Sun 6:09p		Low
Mon 12:37a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 5:03a		Low
Sun 11:23a		High
Sun 5:43p		Low
Mon 12:01a		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 5:17a		Low
Sun 11:35a		High
Sun 5:57p		Low
Mon 12:13a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 11:27a		High
Sun 5:39p		Low
Mon 12:05a		High
Mon 5:58a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 9:09a		Low
Sun 4:04p		High
Sun 9:49p		Low
Mon 4:42a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 5:24a		Low
Sun 11:50a		High
Sun 6:02p		Low
Mon 12:32a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sun 8:16a		Low
Sun 3:38p		High
Sun 8:56p		Low
Mon 4:16a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sun 6:13a		Low
Sun 12:20p		High
Sun 6:49p		Low
Mon 1:01a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 5:09a		Low
Sun 11:24a		High
Sun 5:48p		Low
Mon 12:04a		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sun 5:40a		Low
Sun 11:47a		High
Sun 6:13p		Low
Mon 12:28a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 5:22a		Low
Sun 11:32a		High
Sun 5:55p		Low
Mon 12:13a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sun 6:18a		Low
Sun 12:23p		High
Sun 6:52p		Low
Mon 1:04a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING

THIS AFTERNOON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late in the morning, then becoming W early in the afternoon, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds, becoming mainly from the NW with a dominant period of 6 seconds after midnight.

WED: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

