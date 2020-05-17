Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, May 17, 2020

Asbury Park boardwalk (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature54° - 62°
WindsFrom the East
10 - 14 mph (Gust 20 mph)
9 - 12 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature54° - 62°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sun 11:10a		High
Sun 5:21p		Low
Sun 11:43p		High
Mon 5:36a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 10:34a		High
Sun 4:55p		Low
Sun 11:07p		High
Mon 5:10a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 10:46a		High
Sun 5:09p		Low
Sun 11:19p		High
Mon 5:24a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 10:38a		High
Sun 4:51p		Low
Sun 11:11p		High
Mon 5:06a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 8:24a		Low
Sun 3:15p		High
Sun 9:01p		Low
Mon 3:48a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 11:06a		High
Sun 5:20p		Low
Sun 11:35p		High
Mon 5:30a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sun 7:31a		Low
Sun 2:49p		High
Sun 8:08p		Low
Mon 3:22a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sun 5:15a		Low
Sun 11:33a		High
Sun 5:56p		Low
Sun 11:58p
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 10:51a		High
Sun 5:11p		Low
Sun 11:19p		High
Mon 5:21a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sun 11:06a		High
Sun 5:22p		Low
Sun 11:33p		High
Mon 5:41a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 11:01a		High
Sun 5:27p		Low
Sun 11:24p		High
Mon 5:36a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sun 5:36a		Low
Sun 11:48a		High
Sun 6:10p		Low
Mon 12:18a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft early this morning, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

MON: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers early in the evening.

TUE: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 9 to 12 ft.

TUE NIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 9 to 12 ft. A chance of showers.

WED: E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 13 ft. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 9 to 12 ft. A chance of showers.

THU: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 8 to 10 ft. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 6 to 9 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

