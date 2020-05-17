Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, May 17, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 54° - 62° Winds From the East

10 - 14 mph (Gust 20 mph)

9 - 12 knots (Gust 17 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 54° - 62°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 11:10a High

Sun 5:21p Low

Sun 11:43p High

Mon 5:36a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 10:34a High

Sun 4:55p Low

Sun 11:07p High

Mon 5:10a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 10:46a High

Sun 5:09p Low

Sun 11:19p High

Mon 5:24a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 10:38a High

Sun 4:51p Low

Sun 11:11p High

Mon 5:06a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 8:24a Low

Sun 3:15p High

Sun 9:01p Low

Mon 3:48a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 11:06a High

Sun 5:20p Low

Sun 11:35p High

Mon 5:30a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sun 7:31a Low

Sun 2:49p High

Sun 8:08p Low

Mon 3:22a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 5:15a Low

Sun 11:33a High

Sun 5:56p Low

Sun 11:58p ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 10:51a High

Sun 5:11p Low

Sun 11:19p High

Mon 5:21a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 11:06a High

Sun 5:22p Low

Sun 11:33p High

Mon 5:41a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 11:01a High

Sun 5:27p Low

Sun 11:24p High

Mon 5:36a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 5:36a Low

Sun 11:48a High

Sun 6:10p Low

Mon 12:18a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft early this morning, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

MON: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers early in the evening.

TUE: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 9 to 12 ft.

TUE NIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 9 to 12 ft. A chance of showers.

WED: E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 13 ft. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 9 to 12 ft. A chance of showers.

THU: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 8 to 10 ft. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 6 to 9 ft. A chance of showers.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).