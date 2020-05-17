Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, May 17, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning
|Air Temperature
|54° - 62°
|Winds
|From the East
10 - 14 mph (Gust 20 mph)
9 - 12 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|54° - 62°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 11:10a
|High
Sun 5:21p
|Low
Sun 11:43p
|High
Mon 5:36a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 10:34a
|High
Sun 4:55p
|Low
Sun 11:07p
|High
Mon 5:10a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 10:46a
|High
Sun 5:09p
|Low
Sun 11:19p
|High
Mon 5:24a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 10:38a
|High
Sun 4:51p
|Low
Sun 11:11p
|High
Mon 5:06a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 8:24a
|Low
Sun 3:15p
|High
Sun 9:01p
|Low
Mon 3:48a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 11:06a
|High
Sun 5:20p
|Low
Sun 11:35p
|High
Mon 5:30a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sun 7:31a
|Low
Sun 2:49p
|High
Sun 8:08p
|Low
Mon 3:22a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 5:15a
|Low
Sun 11:33a
|High
Sun 5:56p
|Low
Sun 11:58p
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 10:51a
|High
Sun 5:11p
|Low
Sun 11:19p
|High
Mon 5:21a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 11:06a
|High
Sun 5:22p
|Low
Sun 11:33p
|High
Mon 5:41a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 11:01a
|High
Sun 5:27p
|Low
Sun 11:24p
|High
Mon 5:36a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 5:36a
|Low
Sun 11:48a
|High
Sun 6:10p
|Low
Mon 12:18a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft early this morning, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
TONIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
MON: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 10 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers early in the evening.
TUE: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 9 to 12 ft.
TUE NIGHT: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 9 to 12 ft. A chance of showers.
WED: E winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 13 ft. A chance of showers.
WED NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 9 to 12 ft. A chance of showers.
THU: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 8 to 10 ft. A chance of showers.
THU NIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 6 to 9 ft. A chance of showers.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).