Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 7, 2020

Sunrise at Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature69° - 76°
WindsFrom the Northwest
9 - 15 mph (Gust 23 mph)
8 - 13 knots (Gust 20 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature57° - 71°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sun 9:47a		Low
Sun 3:55p		High
Sun 10:05p		Low
Mon 4:40a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 9:21a		Low
Sun 3:19p		High
Sun 9:39p		Low
Mon 4:04a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 9:35a		Low
Sun 3:31p		High
Sun 9:53p		Low
Mon 4:16a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 9:17a		Low
Sun 3:23p		High
Sun 9:35p		Low
Mon 4:08a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 7:58a		High
Sun 1:27p		Low
Sun 8:00p		High
Mon 1:45a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sun 9:38a		Low
Sun 3:48p		High
Sun 9:56p		Low
Mon 4:40a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 7:32a		High
Sun 12:34p		Low
Sun 7:34p		High
Mon 12:52a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sun 10:22a		Low
Sun 4:11p		High
Sun 10:40p		Low
Mon 5:07a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 9:25a		Low
Sun 3:22p		High
Sun 9:44p		Low
Mon 4:17a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sun 9:56a		Low
Sun 3:39p		High
Sun 10:19p		Low
Mon 4:40a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 9:33a		Low
Sun 3:21p		High
Sun 9:53p		Low
Mon 4:21a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sun 10:33a		Low
Sun 4:22p		High
Sun 10:52p		Low
Mon 5:18a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt until late afternoon. Seas around 3 ft until late afternoon, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 14 seconds.

TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

