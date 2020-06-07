Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 7, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning
|Air Temperature
|69° - 76°
|Winds
|From the Northwest
9 - 15 mph (Gust 23 mph)
8 - 13 knots (Gust 20 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|57° - 71°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 9:47a
|Low
Sun 3:55p
|High
Sun 10:05p
|Low
Mon 4:40a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:21a
|Low
Sun 3:19p
|High
Sun 9:39p
|Low
Mon 4:04a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:35a
|Low
Sun 3:31p
|High
Sun 9:53p
|Low
Mon 4:16a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:17a
|Low
Sun 3:23p
|High
Sun 9:35p
|Low
Mon 4:08a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 7:58a
|High
Sun 1:27p
|Low
Sun 8:00p
|High
Mon 1:45a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 9:38a
|Low
Sun 3:48p
|High
Sun 9:56p
|Low
Mon 4:40a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 7:32a
|High
Sun 12:34p
|Low
Sun 7:34p
|High
Mon 12:52a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 10:22a
|Low
Sun 4:11p
|High
Sun 10:40p
|Low
Mon 5:07a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:25a
|Low
Sun 3:22p
|High
Sun 9:44p
|Low
Mon 4:17a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 9:56a
|Low
Sun 3:39p
|High
Sun 10:19p
|Low
Mon 4:40a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:33a
|Low
Sun 3:21p
|High
Sun 9:53p
|Low
Mon 4:21a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 10:33a
|Low
Sun 4:22p
|High
Sun 10:52p
|Low
Mon 5:18a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt until late afternoon. Seas around 3 ft until late afternoon, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 14 seconds.
TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft.
WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.
THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).