Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 7, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 69° - 76° Winds From the Northwest

9 - 15 mph (Gust 23 mph)

8 - 13 knots (Gust 20 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 57° - 71°

(Normal 62° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 9:47a Low

Sun 3:55p High

Sun 10:05p Low

Mon 4:40a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 9:21a Low

Sun 3:19p High

Sun 9:39p Low

Mon 4:04a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 9:35a Low

Sun 3:31p High

Sun 9:53p Low

Mon 4:16a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 9:17a Low

Sun 3:23p High

Sun 9:35p Low

Mon 4:08a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 7:58a High

Sun 1:27p Low

Sun 8:00p High

Mon 1:45a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 9:38a Low

Sun 3:48p High

Sun 9:56p Low

Mon 4:40a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 7:32a High

Sun 12:34p Low

Sun 7:34p High

Mon 12:52a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 10:22a Low

Sun 4:11p High

Sun 10:40p Low

Mon 5:07a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 9:25a Low

Sun 3:22p High

Sun 9:44p Low

Mon 4:17a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 9:56a Low

Sun 3:39p High

Sun 10:19p Low

Mon 4:40a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 9:33a Low

Sun 3:21p High

Sun 9:53p Low

Mon 4:21a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 10:33a Low

Sun 4:22p High

Sun 10:52p Low

Mon 5:18a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt until late afternoon. Seas around 3 ft until late afternoon, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 14 seconds.

TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).