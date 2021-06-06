Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 6, 2021

Advisories

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 73° - 92° Winds From the South

10 - 18 mph (Gust 22 mph)

9 - 16 knots (Gust 19 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 59° - 71°

(Normal 60° - 67°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:26am - 8:23pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 5:45a Low

Sun 11:55a High

Sun 6:14p Low

Mon 12:41a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 5:19a Low

Sun 11:19a High

Sun 5:48p Low

Mon 12:05a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 5:33a Low

Sun 11:31a High

Sun 6:02p Low

Mon 12:17a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 5:15a Low

Sun 11:23a High

Sun 5:44p Low

Mon 12:09a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 9:25a Low

Sun 4:00p High

Sun 9:54p Low

Mon 4:46a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 5:41a Low

Sun 11:51a High

Sun 6:10p Low

Mon 12:40a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sun 8:32a Low

Sun 3:34p High

Sun 9:01p Low

Mon 4:20a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 6:17a Low

Sun 12:19p High

Sun 6:50p Low

Mon 1:06a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 5:31a Low

Sun 11:35a High

Sun 6:01p Low

Mon 12:22a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 5:48a Low

Sun 11:50a High

Sun 6:17p Low

Mon 12:39a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 5:46a Low

Sun 11:42a High

Sun 6:13p Low

Mon 12:30a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 6:39a Low

Sun 12:35p High

Sun 7:05p Low

Mon 1:26a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING

THIS AFTERNOON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late in the morning, then becoming W early in the afternoon, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds, becoming mainly from the NW with a dominant period of 6 seconds after midnight.

WED: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).