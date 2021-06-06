Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 6, 2021

AP

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature73° - 92°
WindsFrom the South
10 - 18 mph (Gust 22 mph)
9 - 16 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature59° - 71°
(Normal 60° - 67°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:26am - 8:23pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sun 5:45a		Low
Sun 11:55a		High
Sun 6:14p		Low
Mon 12:41a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 5:19a		Low
Sun 11:19a		High
Sun 5:48p		Low
Mon 12:05a		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 5:33a		Low
Sun 11:31a		High
Sun 6:02p		Low
Mon 12:17a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 5:15a		Low
Sun 11:23a		High
Sun 5:44p		Low
Mon 12:09a		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 9:25a		Low
Sun 4:00p		High
Sun 9:54p		Low
Mon 4:46a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 5:41a		Low
Sun 11:51a		High
Sun 6:10p		Low
Mon 12:40a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sun 8:32a		Low
Sun 3:34p		High
Sun 9:01p		Low
Mon 4:20a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sun 6:17a		Low
Sun 12:19p		High
Sun 6:50p		Low
Mon 1:06a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 5:31a		Low
Sun 11:35a		High
Sun 6:01p		Low
Mon 12:22a		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sun 5:48a		Low
Sun 11:50a		High
Sun 6:17p		Low
Mon 12:39a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 5:46a		Low
Sun 11:42a		High
Sun 6:13p		Low
Mon 12:30a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sun 6:39a		Low
Sun 12:35p		High
Sun 7:05p		Low
Mon 1:26a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING

THIS AFTERNOON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late in the morning, then becoming W early in the afternoon, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds, becoming mainly from the NW with a dominant period of 6 seconds after midnight.

WED: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top