Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 27, 2021

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature77° - 90°
WindsFrom the South
14 - 21 mph (Gust 24 mph)
12 - 18 knots (Gust 21 knots)
Waves1 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature69° - 75°
(Normal 63° - 69°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:28am - 8:30pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sun 10:47a		Low
Sun 4:51p		High
Sun 11:04p		Low
Mon 5:33a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 10:21a		Low
Sun 4:15p		High
Sun 10:38p		Low
Mon 4:57a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 10:35a		Low
Sun 4:27p		High
Sun 10:52p		Low
Mon 5:09a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 10:17a		Low
Sun 4:19p		High
Sun 10:34p		Low
Mon 5:01a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 8:50a		High
Sun 2:27p		Low
Sun 8:56p		High
Mon 2:44a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sun 10:35a		Low
Sun 4:45p		High
Sun 10:53p		Low
Mon 5:37a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 8:24a		High
Sun 1:34p		Low
Sun 8:30p		High
Mon 1:51a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sun 5:14a		High
Sun 11:18a		Low
Sun 5:07p		High
Sun 11:36p		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 10:22a		Low
Sun 4:19p		High
Sun 10:40p		Low
Mon 5:13a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sun 10:54a		Low
Sun 4:38p		High
Sun 11:18p		Low
Mon 5:38a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 10:30a		Low
Sun 4:17p		High
Sun 10:50p		Low
Mon 5:19a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sun 5:23a		High
Sun 11:28a		Low
Sun 5:20p		High
Sun 11:48p		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms.

THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Showers likely. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

