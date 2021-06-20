Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 20, 2021

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature73° - 89°
WindsFrom the South
9 - 17 mph (Gust 21 mph)
8 - 15 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Waves2 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature66° - 75°
(Normal 63° - 69°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:26am - 8:29pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Sun 10:35a		High
Sun 4:43p		Low
Sun 11:21p		High
Mon 5:02a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 9:59a		High
Sun 4:17p		Low
Sun 10:45p		High
Mon 4:36a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 10:11a		High
Sun 4:31p		Low
Sun 10:57p		High
Mon 4:50a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 10:03a		High
Sun 4:13p		Low
Sun 10:49p		High
Mon 4:32a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 7:36a		Low
Sun 2:40p		High
Sun 8:23p		Low
Mon 3:26a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sun 10:25a		High
Sun 4:41p		Low
Sun 11:14p		High
Mon 4:59a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sun 6:43a		Low
Sun 2:14p		High
Sun 7:30p		Low
Mon 3:00a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Sun 10:53a		High
Sun 5:28p		Low
Sun 11:43p		High
Mon 5:47a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 9:58a		High
Sun 4:27p		Low
Sun 10:46p		High
Mon 4:42a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Sun 10:20a		High
Sun 4:54p		Low
Sun 11:09p		High
Mon 5:11a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 10:06a		High
Sun 4:37p		Low
Sun 10:55p		High
Mon 4:56a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Sun 10:57a		High
Sun 5:30p		Low
Sun 11:44p		High
Mon 5:51a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late evening and early morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

WED: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

