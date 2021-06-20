Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 20, 2021

Advisories

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 73° - 89° Winds From the South

9 - 17 mph (Gust 21 mph)

8 - 15 knots (Gust 18 knots) Waves 2 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 66° - 75°

(Normal 63° - 69°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:26am - 8:29pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 10:35a High

Sun 4:43p Low

Sun 11:21p High

Mon 5:02a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:59a High

Sun 4:17p Low

Sun 10:45p High

Mon 4:36a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 10:11a High

Sun 4:31p Low

Sun 10:57p High

Mon 4:50a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 10:03a High

Sun 4:13p Low

Sun 10:49p High

Mon 4:32a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 7:36a Low

Sun 2:40p High

Sun 8:23p Low

Mon 3:26a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 10:25a High

Sun 4:41p Low

Sun 11:14p High

Mon 4:59a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sun 6:43a Low

Sun 2:14p High

Sun 7:30p Low

Mon 3:00a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 10:53a High

Sun 5:28p Low

Sun 11:43p High

Mon 5:47a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:58a High

Sun 4:27p Low

Sun 10:46p High

Mon 4:42a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 10:20a High

Sun 4:54p Low

Sun 11:09p High

Mon 5:11a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 10:06a High

Sun 4:37p Low

Sun 10:55p High

Mon 4:56a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 10:57a High

Sun 5:30p Low

Sun 11:44p High

Mon 5:51a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late evening and early morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

WED: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

