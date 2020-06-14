Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 14, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 66° - 71° Winds From the Northeast

10 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)

8 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots) Waves 1 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 60° - 72°

(Normal 62° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 9:36a High

Sun 3:45p Low

Sun 10:16p High

Mon 3:57a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:00a High

Sun 3:19p Low

Sun 9:40p High

Mon 3:31a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:12a High

Sun 3:33p Low

Sun 9:52p High

Mon 3:45a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:04a High

Sun 3:15p Low

Sun 9:44p High

Mon 3:27a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 6:46a Low

Sun 1:41p High

Sun 7:25p Low

Mon 2:21a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 9:33a High

Sun 3:49p Low

Sun 10:07p High

Mon 3:56a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sun 5:53a Low

Sun 1:15p High

Sun 6:32p Low

Mon 1:55a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 9:59a High

Sun 4:24p Low

Sun 10:28p High

Mon 4:30a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:14a High

Sun 3:37p Low

Sun 9:47p High

Mon 3:44a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 9:27a High

Sun 3:47p Low

Sun 9:57p High

Mon 4:02a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:20a High

Sun 3:52p Low

Sun 9:46p High

Mon 3:56a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 10:08a High

Sun 4:31p Low

Sun 10:41p High

Mon 4:44a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming E 5 to 10 kt this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: NE winds around 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).