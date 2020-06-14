Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 14, 2020

Ocean Grove (Bud McCormick)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature66° - 71°
WindsFrom the Northeast
10 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)
8 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Waves1 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature60° - 72°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Sun 9:36a		High
Sun 3:45p		Low
Sun 10:16p		High
Mon 3:57a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 9:00a		High
Sun 3:19p		Low
Sun 9:40p		High
Mon 3:31a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 9:12a		High
Sun 3:33p		Low
Sun 9:52p		High
Mon 3:45a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 9:04a		High
Sun 3:15p		Low
Sun 9:44p		High
Mon 3:27a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 6:46a		Low
Sun 1:41p		High
Sun 7:25p		Low
Mon 2:21a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sun 9:33a		High
Sun 3:49p		Low
Sun 10:07p		High
Mon 3:56a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sun 5:53a		Low
Sun 1:15p		High
Sun 6:32p		Low
Mon 1:55a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Sun 9:59a		High
Sun 4:24p		Low
Sun 10:28p		High
Mon 4:30a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 9:14a		High
Sun 3:37p		Low
Sun 9:47p		High
Mon 3:44a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Sun 9:27a		High
Sun 3:47p		Low
Sun 9:57p		High
Mon 4:02a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 9:20a		High
Sun 3:52p		Low
Sun 9:46p		High
Mon 3:56a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Sun 10:08a		High
Sun 4:31p		Low
Sun 10:41p		High
Mon 4:44a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming E 5 to 10 kt this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON NIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: NE winds around 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

