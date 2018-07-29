Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, July 29, 2018

Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, July 29, 2018

Belmar fishing pier (Dennis Symons)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature79° - 85°
WindsFrom the Southwest
6 - 12 mph (Gust 16 mph)
5 - 10 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature74° - 83°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:59am - 8:18pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sun 9:41a		Low
Sun 3:48p		High
Sun 9:50p		Low
Mon 4:19a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 9:15a		Low
Sun 3:12p		High
Sun 9:24p		Low
Mon 3:43a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 9:29a		Low
Sun 3:24p		High
Sun 9:38p		Low
Mon 3:55a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 9:11a		Low
Sun 3:16p		High
Sun 9:20p		Low
Mon 3:47a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 7:48a		High
Sun 1:21p		Low
Sun 7:53p		High
Mon 1:30a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 9:30a		Low
Sun 3:35p		High
Sun 9:39p		Low
Mon 4:14a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 7:22a		High
Sun 12:28p		Low
Sun 7:27p		High
Mon 12:37a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sun 10:18a		Low
Sun 4:03p		High
Sun 10:27p		Low
Mon 4:51a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 9:18a		Low
Sun 3:11p		High
Sun 9:30p		Low
Mon 3:54a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sun 9:47a		Low
Sun 3:31p		High
Sun 10:05p		Low
Mon 4:19a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 9:20a		Low
Sun 3:13p		High
Sun 9:35p		Low
Mon 3:56a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sun 10:21a		Low
Sun 4:13p		High
Sun 10:37p		Low
Mon 4:52a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY: NW winds around 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft early in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves
Categories: New Jersey News

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