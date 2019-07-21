Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, July 21, 2019

Seaside Park (Jane Williams)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature92° - 98°
WindsFrom the West
8 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature61° - 85°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:52am - 8:25pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sun 5:32a		High
Sun 11:49a		Low
Sun 5:41p		High
Sun 11:55p
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 11:23a		Low
Sun 5:05p		High
Sun 11:29p		Low
Mon 5:31a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 5:08a		High
Sun 11:37a		Low
Sun 5:17p		High
Sun 11:43p
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 5:00a		High
Sun 11:19a		Low
Sun 5:09p		High
Sun 11:25p
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 9:37a		High
Sun 3:29p		Low
Sun 9:46p		High
Mon 3:35a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 5:33a		High
Sun 11:35a		Low
Sun 5:35p		High
Sun 11:41p
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 9:11a		High
Sun 2:36p		Low
Sun 9:20p		High
Mon 2:42a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sun 6:08a		High
Sun 12:21p		Low
Sun 6:06p		High
Mon 12:24a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 5:15a		High
Sun 11:17a		Low
Sun 5:13p		High
Sun 11:25p
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sun 5:37a		High
Sun 11:42a		Low
Sun 5:31p		High
Sun 11:56p
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 5:16a		High
Sun 11:19a		Low
Sun 5:13p		High
Sun 11:30p
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sun 6:11a		High
Sun 12:19p		Low
Sun 6:15p		High
Mon 12:34a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday for temperatures near 100 combined with high humidity creating Heat Index values of 110-115 on Sunday afternoon. The excessive heat may quickly cause heat stress or heat stroke. The most susceptible individuals are the elderly and those with pre-existing health issues.

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt in the late evening and early morning, then becoming N late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers, mainly in the morning. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top