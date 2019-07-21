Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, July 21, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning
|Air Temperature
|92° - 98°
|Winds
|From the West
8 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph)
7 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|61° - 85°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:52am - 8:25pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Live from the Shore
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 5:32a
|High
Sun 11:49a
|Low
Sun 5:41p
|High
Sun 11:55p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 11:23a
|Low
Sun 5:05p
|High
Sun 11:29p
|Low
Mon 5:31a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:08a
|High
Sun 11:37a
|Low
Sun 5:17p
|High
Sun 11:43p
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:00a
|High
Sun 11:19a
|Low
Sun 5:09p
|High
Sun 11:25p
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 9:37a
|High
Sun 3:29p
|Low
Sun 9:46p
|High
Mon 3:35a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 5:33a
|High
Sun 11:35a
|Low
Sun 5:35p
|High
Sun 11:41p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 9:11a
|High
Sun 2:36p
|Low
Sun 9:20p
|High
Mon 2:42a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 6:08a
|High
Sun 12:21p
|Low
Sun 6:06p
|High
Mon 12:24a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:15a
|High
Sun 11:17a
|Low
Sun 5:13p
|High
Sun 11:25p
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 5:37a
|High
Sun 11:42a
|Low
Sun 5:31p
|High
Sun 11:56p
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 5:16a
|High
Sun 11:19a
|Low
Sun 5:13p
|High
Sun 11:30p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 6:11a
|High
Sun 12:19p
|Low
Sun 6:15p
|High
Mon 12:34a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday for temperatures near 100 combined with high humidity creating Heat Index values of 110-115 on Sunday afternoon. The excessive heat may quickly cause heat stress or heat stroke. The most susceptible individuals are the elderly and those with pre-existing health issues.
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt in the late evening and early morning, then becoming N late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.
MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers, mainly in the morning. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TUE NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.
THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).