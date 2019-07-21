Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, July 21, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 92° - 98° Winds From the West

8 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph)

7 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 61° - 85°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:52am - 8:25pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 5:32a High

Sun 11:49a Low

Sun 5:41p High

Sun 11:55p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 11:23a Low

Sun 5:05p High

Sun 11:29p Low

Mon 5:31a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:08a High

Sun 11:37a Low

Sun 5:17p High

Sun 11:43p SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:00a High

Sun 11:19a Low

Sun 5:09p High

Sun 11:25p SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 9:37a High

Sun 3:29p Low

Sun 9:46p High

Mon 3:35a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 5:33a High

Sun 11:35a Low

Sun 5:35p High

Sun 11:41p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 9:11a High

Sun 2:36p Low

Sun 9:20p High

Mon 2:42a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 6:08a High

Sun 12:21p Low

Sun 6:06p High

Mon 12:24a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:15a High

Sun 11:17a Low

Sun 5:13p High

Sun 11:25p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 5:37a High

Sun 11:42a Low

Sun 5:31p High

Sun 11:56p WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 5:16a High

Sun 11:19a Low

Sun 5:13p High

Sun 11:30p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 6:11a High

Sun 12:19p Low

Sun 6:15p High

Mon 12:34a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday for temperatures near 100 combined with high humidity creating Heat Index values of 110-115 on Sunday afternoon. The excessive heat may quickly cause heat stress or heat stroke. The most susceptible individuals are the elderly and those with pre-existing health issues.

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt in the late evening and early morning, then becoming N late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms.

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers, mainly in the morning. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

WED: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).