Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, July 19, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

An excessive heat warning in effect from noon today until 8 p.m. Monday.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature78° - 95°
WindsFrom the South
11 - 18 mph (Gust 24 mph)
9 - 16 knots (Gust 21 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature70° - 81°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sun 7:35a		Low
Sun 1:34p		High
Sun 7:43p		Low
Mon 2:30a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 7:09a		Low
Sun 12:58p		High
Sun 7:17p		Low
Mon 1:54a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 7:23a		Low
Sun 1:10p		High
Sun 7:31p		Low
Mon 2:06a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 7:05a		Low
Sun 1:02p		High
Sun 7:13p		Low
Mon 1:58a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 5:49a		High
Sun 11:15a		Low
Sun 5:39p		High
Sun 11:23p		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sun 7:26a		Low
Sun 1:24p		High
Sun 7:36p		Low
Mon 2:30a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 5:23a		High
Sun 10:22a		Low
Sun 5:13p		High
Sun 10:30p		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sun 8:13a		Low
Sun 1:54p		High
Sun 8:31p		Low
Mon 3:02a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 7:10a		Low
Sun 12:55p		High
Sun 7:27p		Low
Mon 2:00a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sun 7:36a		Low
Sun 1:20p		High
Sun 8:04p		Low
Mon 2:28a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 7:10a		Low
Sun 1:06p		High
Sun 7:34p		Low
Mon 2:06a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sun 8:14a		Low
Sun 2:00p		High
Sun 8:34p		Low
Mon 2:58a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft this afternoon. Patchy fog early this morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TUE: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers after midnight.

WED: S winds around 5 kt, increasing to around 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms in the morning, then tstms likely in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Tstms likely.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

