Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, July 18, 2021

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 80° - 86° Winds From the West

10 - 17 mph (Gust 24 mph)

9 - 15 knots (Gust 21 knots) Waves 1 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 73° - 84°

(Normal 70° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:41am - 8:23pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 9:06a High

Sun 3:19p Low

Sun 10:02p High

Mon 3:36a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 8:30a High

Sun 2:53p Low

Sun 9:26p High

Mon 3:10a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 8:42a High

Sun 3:07p Low

Sun 9:38p High

Mon 3:24a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 8:34a High

Sun 2:49p Low

Sun 9:30p High

Mon 3:06a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 6:13a Low

Sun 1:11p High

Sun 6:59p Low

Mon 2:07a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 9:00a High

Sun 3:16p Low

Sun 9:55p High

Mon 3:34a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sun 5:20a Low

Sun 12:45p High

Sun 6:06p Low

Mon 1:41a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 9:29a High

Sun 4:04p Low

Sun 10:22p High

Mon 4:22a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 8:32a High

Sun 3:03p Low

Sun 9:25p High

Mon 3:16a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 8:54a High

Sun 3:32p Low

Sun 9:48p High

Mon 3:46a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 8:40a High

Sun 3:10p Low

Sun 9:32p High

Mon 3:30a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 9:33a High

Sun 4:06p Low

Sun 10:22p High

Mon 4:27a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A slight chance of showers early this morning. A slight chance of showers early this afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms early in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Light swell in the morning.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).