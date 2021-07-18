Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, July 18, 2021
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning
|Air Temperature
|80° - 86°
|Winds
|From the West
10 - 17 mph (Gust 24 mph)
9 - 15 knots (Gust 21 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|73° - 84°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:41am - 8:23pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 9:06a
|High
Sun 3:19p
|Low
Sun 10:02p
|High
Mon 3:36a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 8:30a
|High
Sun 2:53p
|Low
Sun 9:26p
|High
Mon 3:10a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 8:42a
|High
Sun 3:07p
|Low
Sun 9:38p
|High
Mon 3:24a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 8:34a
|High
Sun 2:49p
|Low
Sun 9:30p
|High
Mon 3:06a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 6:13a
|Low
Sun 1:11p
|High
Sun 6:59p
|Low
Mon 2:07a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 9:00a
|High
Sun 3:16p
|Low
Sun 9:55p
|High
Mon 3:34a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sun 5:20a
|Low
Sun 12:45p
|High
Sun 6:06p
|Low
Mon 1:41a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 9:29a
|High
Sun 4:04p
|Low
Sun 10:22p
|High
Mon 4:22a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 8:32a
|High
Sun 3:03p
|Low
Sun 9:25p
|High
Mon 3:16a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 8:54a
|High
Sun 3:32p
|Low
Sun 9:48p
|High
Mon 3:46a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 8:40a
|High
Sun 3:10p
|Low
Sun 9:32p
|High
Mon 3:30a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 9:33a
|High
Sun 4:06p
|Low
Sun 10:22p
|High
Mon 4:27a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A slight chance of showers early this morning. A slight chance of showers early this afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms early in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.
WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Light swell in the morning.
WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.
THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).