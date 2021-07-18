Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, July 18, 2021

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature80° - 86°
WindsFrom the West
10 - 17 mph (Gust 24 mph)
9 - 15 knots (Gust 21 knots)
Waves1 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature73° - 84°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:41am - 8:23pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Sun 9:06a		High
Sun 3:19p		Low
Sun 10:02p		High
Mon 3:36a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 8:30a		High
Sun 2:53p		Low
Sun 9:26p		High
Mon 3:10a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 8:42a		High
Sun 3:07p		Low
Sun 9:38p		High
Mon 3:24a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 8:34a		High
Sun 2:49p		Low
Sun 9:30p		High
Mon 3:06a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 6:13a		Low
Sun 1:11p		High
Sun 6:59p		Low
Mon 2:07a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sun 9:00a		High
Sun 3:16p		Low
Sun 9:55p		High
Mon 3:34a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sun 5:20a		Low
Sun 12:45p		High
Sun 6:06p		Low
Mon 1:41a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Sun 9:29a		High
Sun 4:04p		Low
Sun 10:22p		High
Mon 4:22a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 8:32a		High
Sun 3:03p		Low
Sun 9:25p		High
Mon 3:16a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Sun 8:54a		High
Sun 3:32p		Low
Sun 9:48p		High
Mon 3:46a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sun 8:40a		High
Sun 3:10p		Low
Sun 9:32p		High
Mon 3:30a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Sun 9:33a		High
Sun 4:06p		Low
Sun 10:22p		High
Mon 4:27a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A slight chance of showers early this morning. A slight chance of showers early this afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms early in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Light swell in the morning.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

