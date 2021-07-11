Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, July 11, 2021

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature76° - 83°
WindsFrom the Southeast
9 - 16 mph (Gust 22 mph)
8 - 14 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Waves2 - 5 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature66° - 81°
(Normal 67° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:35am - 8:27pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sun 9:39a		Low
Sun 3:38p		High
Sun 9:36p		Low
Mon 4:26a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 9:13a		Low
Sun 3:02p		High
Sun 9:10p		Low
Mon 3:50a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 9:27a		Low
Sun 3:14p		High
Sun 9:24p		Low
Mon 4:02a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 9:09a		Low
Sun 3:06p		High
Sun 9:06p		Low
Mon 3:54a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 7:53a		High
Sun 1:19p		Low
Sun 7:43p		High
Mon 1:16a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sun 9:29a		Low
Sun 3:24p		High
Sun 9:30p		Low
Mon 4:24a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 7:27a		High
Sun 12:26p		Low
Sun 7:17p		High
Mon 12:23a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sun 10:17a		Low
Sun 3:54p		High
Sun 10:26p		Low
Mon 4:59a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 9:15a		Low
Sun 2:57p		High
Sun 9:22p		Low
Mon 3:58a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sun 9:49a		Low
Sun 3:22p		High
Sun 10:04p		Low
Mon 4:24a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 9:14a		Low
Sun 3:04p		High
Sun 9:31p		Low
Mon 3:59a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sun 10:19a		Low
Sun 4:03p		High
Sun 10:33p		Low
Mon 4:56a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog early this morning. A slight chance of tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Patchy fog early in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the late morning and afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.

WED: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

