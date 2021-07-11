Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, July 11, 2021

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 76° - 83° Winds From the Southeast

9 - 16 mph (Gust 22 mph)

8 - 14 knots (Gust 19 knots) Waves 2 - 5 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 66° - 81°

(Normal 67° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:27pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 9:39a Low

Sun 3:38p High

Sun 9:36p Low

Mon 4:26a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 9:13a Low

Sun 3:02p High

Sun 9:10p Low

Mon 3:50a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 9:27a Low

Sun 3:14p High

Sun 9:24p Low

Mon 4:02a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 9:09a Low

Sun 3:06p High

Sun 9:06p Low

Mon 3:54a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 7:53a High

Sun 1:19p Low

Sun 7:43p High

Mon 1:16a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 9:29a Low

Sun 3:24p High

Sun 9:30p Low

Mon 4:24a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 7:27a High

Sun 12:26p Low

Sun 7:17p High

Mon 12:23a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 10:17a Low

Sun 3:54p High

Sun 10:26p Low

Mon 4:59a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 9:15a Low

Sun 2:57p High

Sun 9:22p Low

Mon 3:58a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 9:49a Low

Sun 3:22p High

Sun 10:04p Low

Mon 4:24a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 9:14a Low

Sun 3:04p High

Sun 9:31p Low

Mon 3:59a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 10:19a Low

Sun 4:03p High

Sun 10:33p Low

Mon 4:56a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog early this morning. A slight chance of tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Patchy fog early in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the late morning and afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.

WED: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

