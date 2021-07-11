Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, July 11, 2021
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning
|Air Temperature
|76° - 83°
|Winds
|From the Southeast
9 - 16 mph (Gust 22 mph)
8 - 14 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|66° - 81°
(Normal 67° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:35am - 8:27pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 9:39a
|Low
Sun 3:38p
|High
Sun 9:36p
|Low
Mon 4:26a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:13a
|Low
Sun 3:02p
|High
Sun 9:10p
|Low
Mon 3:50a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:27a
|Low
Sun 3:14p
|High
Sun 9:24p
|Low
Mon 4:02a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:09a
|Low
Sun 3:06p
|High
Sun 9:06p
|Low
Mon 3:54a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 7:53a
|High
Sun 1:19p
|Low
Sun 7:43p
|High
Mon 1:16a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 9:29a
|Low
Sun 3:24p
|High
Sun 9:30p
|Low
Mon 4:24a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 7:27a
|High
Sun 12:26p
|Low
Sun 7:17p
|High
Mon 12:23a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 10:17a
|Low
Sun 3:54p
|High
Sun 10:26p
|Low
Mon 4:59a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:15a
|Low
Sun 2:57p
|High
Sun 9:22p
|Low
Mon 3:58a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 9:49a
|Low
Sun 3:22p
|High
Sun 10:04p
|Low
Mon 4:24a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:14a
|Low
Sun 3:04p
|High
Sun 9:31p
|Low
Mon 3:59a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 10:19a
|Low
Sun 4:03p
|High
Sun 10:33p
|Low
Mon 4:56a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Patchy fog early this morning. A slight chance of tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Patchy fog early in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
MON: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the late morning and afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.
WED: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
