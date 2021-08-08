Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, August 8, 2021

A great, cloudy day on Manahawkin Bay. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature73° - 75°
WindsFrom the Northeast
10 - 20 mph (Gust 24 mph)
9 - 17 knots (Gust 21 knots)
Waves1 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature73° - 75°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:00am - 8:04pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sun 8:32a		Low
Sun 2:34p		High
Sun 8:36p		Low
Mon 3:20a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 8:06a		Low
Sun 1:58p		High
Sun 8:10p		Low
Mon 2:44a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 8:20a		Low
Sun 2:10p		High
Sun 8:24p		Low
Mon 2:56a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 8:02a		Low
Sun 2:02p		High
Sun 8:06p		Low
Mon 2:48a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 6:44a		High
Sun 12:12p		Low
Sun 6:39p		High
Mon 12:16a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sun 8:22a		Low
Sun 2:23p		High
Sun 8:29p		Low
Mon 3:17a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 6:18a		High
Sun 11:19a		Low
Sun 6:13p		High
Sun 11:23p		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sun 9:09a		Low
Sun 2:51p		High
Sun 9:22p		Low
Mon 3:51a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 8:10a		Low
Sun 1:55p		High
Sun 8:21p		Low
Mon 2:50a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sun 8:39a		Low
Sun 2:21p		High
Sun 9:00p		Low
Mon 3:17a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sun 8:09a		Low
Sun 2:05p		High
Sun 8:29p		Low
Mon 2:55a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sun 9:12a		Low
Sun 3:00p		High
Sun 9:29p		Low
Mon 3:48a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Isolated tstms this morning. Showers. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TONIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers early in the morning. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Light swell in the morning.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

