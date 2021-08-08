Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, August 8, 2021

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 73° - 75° Winds From the Northeast

10 - 20 mph (Gust 24 mph)

9 - 17 knots (Gust 21 knots) Waves 1 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 73° - 75°

(Normal 72° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:00am - 8:04pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 8:32a Low

Sun 2:34p High

Sun 8:36p Low

Mon 3:20a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:06a Low

Sun 1:58p High

Sun 8:10p Low

Mon 2:44a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:20a Low

Sun 2:10p High

Sun 8:24p Low

Mon 2:56a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:02a Low

Sun 2:02p High

Sun 8:06p Low

Mon 2:48a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 6:44a High

Sun 12:12p Low

Sun 6:39p High

Mon 12:16a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 8:22a Low

Sun 2:23p High

Sun 8:29p Low

Mon 3:17a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 6:18a High

Sun 11:19a Low

Sun 6:13p High

Sun 11:23p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 9:09a Low

Sun 2:51p High

Sun 9:22p Low

Mon 3:51a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:10a Low

Sun 1:55p High

Sun 8:21p Low

Mon 2:50a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 8:39a Low

Sun 2:21p High

Sun 9:00p Low

Mon 3:17a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:09a Low

Sun 2:05p High

Sun 8:29p Low

Mon 2:55a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 9:12a Low

Sun 3:00p High

Sun 9:29p Low

Mon 3:48a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Isolated tstms this morning. Showers. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TONIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers early in the morning. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Light swell in the morning.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).