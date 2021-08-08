Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, August 8, 2021
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning
|Air Temperature
|73° - 75°
|Winds
|From the Northeast
10 - 20 mph (Gust 24 mph)
9 - 17 knots (Gust 21 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|73° - 75°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:00am - 8:04pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 8:32a
|Low
Sun 2:34p
|High
Sun 8:36p
|Low
Mon 3:20a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:06a
|Low
Sun 1:58p
|High
Sun 8:10p
|Low
Mon 2:44a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:20a
|Low
Sun 2:10p
|High
Sun 8:24p
|Low
Mon 2:56a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:02a
|Low
Sun 2:02p
|High
Sun 8:06p
|Low
Mon 2:48a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 6:44a
|High
Sun 12:12p
|Low
Sun 6:39p
|High
Mon 12:16a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 8:22a
|Low
Sun 2:23p
|High
Sun 8:29p
|Low
Mon 3:17a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 6:18a
|High
Sun 11:19a
|Low
Sun 6:13p
|High
Sun 11:23p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 9:09a
|Low
Sun 2:51p
|High
Sun 9:22p
|Low
Mon 3:51a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:10a
|Low
Sun 1:55p
|High
Sun 8:21p
|Low
Mon 2:50a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 8:39a
|Low
Sun 2:21p
|High
Sun 9:00p
|Low
Mon 3:17a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:09a
|Low
Sun 2:05p
|High
Sun 8:29p
|Low
Mon 2:55a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 9:12a
|Low
Sun 3:00p
|High
Sun 9:29p
|Low
Mon 3:48a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Isolated tstms this morning. Showers. Swell mainly from the N with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
TONIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming N 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. A chance of showers early in the morning. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Light swell in the morning.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).