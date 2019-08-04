Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, August 4, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning
|Air Temperature
|81° - 87°
|Winds
|From the West
5 - 13 mph (Gust 15 mph)
5 - 11 knots (Gust 13 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|68° - 80°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:05am - 8:12pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Live from the Shore
Casino Pier North Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 5:12a
|High
Sun 11:20a
|Low
Sun 5:27p
|High
Sun 11:34p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:54a
|Low
Sun 4:51p
|High
Sun 11:08p
|Low
Mon 5:24a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 11:08a
|Low
Sun 5:03p
|High
Sun 11:22p
|Low
Mon 5:36a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:50a
|Low
Sun 4:55p
|High
Sun 11:04p
|Low
Mon 5:28a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 9:17a
|High
Sun 3:00p
|Low
Sun 9:32p
|High
Mon 3:14a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 5:14a
|High
Sun 11:09a
|Low
Sun 5:24p
|High
Sun 11:25p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 8:51a
|High
Sun 2:07p
|Low
Sun 9:06p
|High
Mon 2:21a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 5:40a
|High
Sun 11:53a
|Low
Sun 5:50p
|High
Mon 12:11a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:52a
|Low
Sun 4:56p
|High
Sun 11:08p
|Low
Mon 5:35a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 5:09a
|High
Sun 11:28a
|Low
Sun 5:22p
|High
Sun 11:47p
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:57a
|Low
Sun 4:59p
|High
Sun 11:18p
|Low
Mon 5:38a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 5:44a
|High
Sun 11:58a
|Low
Sun 5:59p
|High
Mon 12:19a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms this morning, then a chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
THU NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).