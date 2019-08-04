Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, August 4, 2019

Sandy Hook Bay (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature81° - 87°
WindsFrom the West
5 - 13 mph (Gust 15 mph)
5 - 11 knots (Gust 13 knots)
Waves1 - 2 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature68° - 80°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:05am - 8:12pm
UV Index7 (High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sun 5:12a		High
Sun 11:20a		Low
Sun 5:27p		High
Sun 11:34p
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 10:54a		Low
Sun 4:51p		High
Sun 11:08p		Low
Mon 5:24a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 11:08a		Low
Sun 5:03p		High
Sun 11:22p		Low
Mon 5:36a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 10:50a		Low
Sun 4:55p		High
Sun 11:04p		Low
Mon 5:28a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 9:17a		High
Sun 3:00p		Low
Sun 9:32p		High
Mon 3:14a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 5:14a		High
Sun 11:09a		Low
Sun 5:24p		High
Sun 11:25p
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 8:51a		High
Sun 2:07p		Low
Sun 9:06p		High
Mon 2:21a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sun 5:40a		High
Sun 11:53a		Low
Sun 5:50p		High
Mon 12:11a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 10:52a		Low
Sun 4:56p		High
Sun 11:08p		Low
Mon 5:35a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sun 5:09a		High
Sun 11:28a		Low
Sun 5:22p		High
Sun 11:47p
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 10:57a		Low
Sun 4:59p		High
Sun 11:18p		Low
Mon 5:38a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sun 5:44a		High
Sun 11:58a		Low
Sun 5:59p		High
Mon 12:19a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms this morning, then a chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top