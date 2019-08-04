Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, August 4, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 81° - 87° Winds From the West

5 - 13 mph (Gust 15 mph)

5 - 11 knots (Gust 13 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 68° - 80°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:05am - 8:12pm UV Index 7 (High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 5:12a High

Sun 11:20a Low

Sun 5:27p High

Sun 11:34p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:54a Low

Sun 4:51p High

Sun 11:08p Low

Mon 5:24a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 11:08a Low

Sun 5:03p High

Sun 11:22p Low

Mon 5:36a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:50a Low

Sun 4:55p High

Sun 11:04p Low

Mon 5:28a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 9:17a High

Sun 3:00p Low

Sun 9:32p High

Mon 3:14a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 5:14a High

Sun 11:09a Low

Sun 5:24p High

Sun 11:25p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 8:51a High

Sun 2:07p Low

Sun 9:06p High

Mon 2:21a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 5:40a High

Sun 11:53a Low

Sun 5:50p High

Mon 12:11a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:52a Low

Sun 4:56p High

Sun 11:08p Low

Mon 5:35a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 5:09a High

Sun 11:28a Low

Sun 5:22p High

Sun 11:47p WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:57a Low

Sun 4:59p High

Sun 11:18p Low

Mon 5:38a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 5:44a High

Sun 11:58a Low

Sun 5:59p High

Mon 12:19a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms this morning, then a chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).