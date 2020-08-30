Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, August 30, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 78° - 81° Winds From the Northwest

10 - 17 mph (Gust 20 mph)

9 - 15 knots (Gust 17 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 73° - 79°

(Normal 73°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:18am - 7:38pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 6:27a Low

Sun 12:36p High

Sun 6:48p Low

Mon 1:16a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 6:01a Low

Sun 12:00p High

Sun 6:22p Low

Mon 12:40a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 6:15a Low

Sun 12:12p High

Sun 6:36p Low

Mon 12:52a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 5:57a Low

Sun 12:04p High

Sun 6:18p Low

Mon 12:44a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 10:07a Low

Sun 4:41p High

Sun 10:28p Low

Mon 5:21a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 6:16a Low

Sun 12:26p High

Sun 6:37p Low

Mon 1:17a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sun 9:14a Low

Sun 4:15p High

Sun 9:35p Low

Mon 4:55a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 6:57a Low

Sun 12:50p High

Sun 7:20p Low

Mon 1:44a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 6:15a Low

Sun 12:09p High

Sun 6:34p Low

Mon 12:57a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 6:33a Low

Sun 12:24p High

Sun 7:02p Low

Mon 1:20a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 6:27a Low

Sun 12:17p High

Sun 6:49p Low

Mon 1:14a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 7:18a Low

Sun 1:11p High

Sun 7:41p Low

Mon 2:02a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 14 seconds.

MON: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 12 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt late in the evening, then 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 11 seconds.

TUE: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

WED: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).