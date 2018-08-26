Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, August 26, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 77° - 84° Winds From the Southwest

10 - 20 mph (Gust 25 mph)

8 - 17 knots (Gust 22 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 75° - 78°

(Normal 73° - 79°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:25am - 7:43pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 8:34a Low

Sun 2:44p High

Sun 8:47p Low

Mon 3:12a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:08a Low

Sun 2:08p High

Sun 8:21p Low

Mon 2:36a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:22a Low

Sun 2:20p High

Sun 8:35p Low

Mon 2:48a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:04a Low

Sun 2:12p High

Sun 8:17p Low

Mon 2:40a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 6:39a High

Sun 12:14p Low

Sun 6:49p High

Mon 12:27a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 8:24a Low

Sun 2:35p High

Sun 8:36p Low

Mon 3:08a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 6:13a High

Sun 11:21a Low

Sun 6:23p High

Sun 11:34p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 9:11a Low

Sun 3:01p High

Sun 9:22p Low

Mon 3:42a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:13a Low

Sun 2:10p High

Sun 8:27p Low

Mon 2:45a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 8:40a Low

Sun 2:31p High

Sun 9:01p Low

Mon 3:11a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:16a Low

Sun 2:15p High

Sun 8:33p Low

Mon 2:51a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 9:15a Low

Sun 3:11p High

Sun 9:32p Low

Mon 3:44a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY : SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

MON : S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

MON NIGHT : SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TUE : SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE NIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the evening. Seas around 3 ft.

WED : SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

THU : W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT : NW winds around 5 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the evening.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).