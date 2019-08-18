Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, August 18, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 80° - 88° Winds From the South

7 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)

6 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 71° - 79°

(Normal 73° - 79°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:18am - 7:55pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 10:29a Low

Sun 4:37p High

Sun 10:39p Low

Mon 4:57a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:03a Low

Sun 4:01p High

Sun 10:13p Low

Mon 4:21a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:17a Low

Sun 4:13p High

Sun 10:27p Low

Mon 4:33a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 9:59a Low

Sun 4:05p High

Sun 10:09p Low

Mon 4:25a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 8:29a High

Sun 2:09p Low

Sun 8:42p High

Mon 2:19a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 10:17a Low

Sun 4:26p High

Sun 10:28p Low

Mon 4:53a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 8:03a High

Sun 1:16p Low

Sun 8:16p High

Mon 1:26a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 11:06a Low

Sun 4:57p High

Sun 11:13p Low

Mon 5:30a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:03a Low

Sun 4:04p High

Sun 10:15p Low

Mon 4:33a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 10:32a Low

Sun 4:23p High

Sun 10:48p Low

Mon 4:56a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 10:06a Low

Sun 4:03p High

Sun 10:20p Low

Mon 4:35a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 11:07a Low

Sun 5:06p High

Sun 11:23p Low

Mon 5:32a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning. Isolated showers and tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Patchy fog early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).