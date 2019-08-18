Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, August 18, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning
|Air Temperature
|80° - 88°
|Winds
|From the South
7 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)
6 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 79°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:18am - 7:55pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Live from the Shore
Beach Haven LBI Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 10:29a
|Low
Sun 4:37p
|High
Sun 10:39p
|Low
Mon 4:57a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:03a
|Low
Sun 4:01p
|High
Sun 10:13p
|Low
Mon 4:21a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:17a
|Low
Sun 4:13p
|High
Sun 10:27p
|Low
Mon 4:33a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:59a
|Low
Sun 4:05p
|High
Sun 10:09p
|Low
Mon 4:25a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 8:29a
|High
Sun 2:09p
|Low
Sun 8:42p
|High
Mon 2:19a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 10:17a
|Low
Sun 4:26p
|High
Sun 10:28p
|Low
Mon 4:53a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 8:03a
|High
Sun 1:16p
|Low
Sun 8:16p
|High
Mon 1:26a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 11:06a
|Low
Sun 4:57p
|High
Sun 11:13p
|Low
Mon 5:30a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:03a
|Low
Sun 4:04p
|High
Sun 10:15p
|Low
Mon 4:33a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 10:32a
|Low
Sun 4:23p
|High
Sun 10:48p
|Low
Mon 4:56a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 10:06a
|Low
Sun 4:03p
|High
Sun 10:20p
|Low
Mon 4:35a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 11:07a
|Low
Sun 5:06p
|High
Sun 11:23p
|Low
Mon 5:32a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning. Isolated showers and tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Patchy fog early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.
WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
THU: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
THU NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).