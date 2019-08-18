Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, August 18, 2019

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature80° - 88°
WindsFrom the South
7 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)
6 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature71° - 79°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:18am - 7:55pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sun 10:29a		Low
Sun 4:37p		High
Sun 10:39p		Low
Mon 4:57a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 10:03a		Low
Sun 4:01p		High
Sun 10:13p		Low
Mon 4:21a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 10:17a		Low
Sun 4:13p		High
Sun 10:27p		Low
Mon 4:33a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 9:59a		Low
Sun 4:05p		High
Sun 10:09p		Low
Mon 4:25a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 8:29a		High
Sun 2:09p		Low
Sun 8:42p		High
Mon 2:19a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 10:17a		Low
Sun 4:26p		High
Sun 10:28p		Low
Mon 4:53a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 8:03a		High
Sun 1:16p		Low
Sun 8:16p		High
Mon 1:26a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sun 11:06a		Low
Sun 4:57p		High
Sun 11:13p		Low
Mon 5:30a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 10:03a		Low
Sun 4:04p		High
Sun 10:15p		Low
Mon 4:33a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sun 10:32a		Low
Sun 4:23p		High
Sun 10:48p		Low
Mon 4:56a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 10:06a		Low
Sun 4:03p		High
Sun 10:20p		Low
Mon 4:35a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sun 11:07a		Low
Sun 5:06p		High
Sun 11:23p		Low
Mon 5:32a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog early this morning. Isolated showers and tstms this afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early this morning.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Patchy fog early in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

THU NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

