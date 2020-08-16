Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, August 16, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

There is a high rip current risk in effect from 8 a.m. through the evening. That means dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions are likely in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning

Air Temperature 71° - 76° Winds From the Northeast

17 - 24 mph (Gust 33 mph)

15 - 21 knots (Gust 29 knots) Waves 3 - 6 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 72° - 79°

(Normal 73° - 79°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 6:18a Low

Sun 12:19p High

Sun 6:30p Low

Mon 1:15a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 5:52a Low

Sun 11:43a High

Sun 6:04p Low

Mon 12:39a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 6:06a Low

Sun 11:55a High

Sun 6:18p Low

Mon 12:51a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 5:48a Low

Sun 11:47a High

Sun 6:00p Low

Mon 12:43a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 9:58a Low

Sun 4:24p High

Sun 10:10p Low

Mon 5:20a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 6:08a Low

Sun 12:06p High

Sun 6:21p Low

Mon 1:13a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sun 9:05a Low

Sun 3:58p High

Sun 9:17p Low

Mon 4:54a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 6:55a Low

Sun 12:39p High

Sun 7:17p Low

Mon 1:47a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 5:54a Low

Sun 11:40a High

Sun 6:14p Low

Mon 12:46a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 6:14a Low

Sun 12:02p High

Sun 6:47p Low

Mon 1:12a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 5:57a Low

Sun 11:52a High

Sun 6:23p Low

Mon 12:53a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 6:56a Low

Sun 12:44p High

Sun 7:20p Low

Mon 1:43a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON

TODAY: NE winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Showers, mainly in the evening with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt early in the afternoon, then becoming E late. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms after midnight.

THU: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms in the morning.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).