Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, August 16, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
There is a high rip current risk in effect from 8 a.m. through the evening. That means dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions are likely in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sunday morning
|Air Temperature
|71° - 76°
|Winds
|From the Northeast
17 - 24 mph (Gust 33 mph)
15 - 21 knots (Gust 29 knots)
|Waves
|3 - 6 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 79°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 6:18a
|Low
Sun 12:19p
|High
Sun 6:30p
|Low
Mon 1:15a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 5:52a
|Low
Sun 11:43a
|High
Sun 6:04p
|Low
Mon 12:39a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 6:06a
|Low
Sun 11:55a
|High
Sun 6:18p
|Low
Mon 12:51a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 5:48a
|Low
Sun 11:47a
|High
Sun 6:00p
|Low
Mon 12:43a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 9:58a
|Low
Sun 4:24p
|High
Sun 10:10p
|Low
Mon 5:20a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 6:08a
|Low
Sun 12:06p
|High
Sun 6:21p
|Low
Mon 1:13a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sun 9:05a
|Low
Sun 3:58p
|High
Sun 9:17p
|Low
Mon 4:54a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 6:55a
|Low
Sun 12:39p
|High
Sun 7:17p
|Low
Mon 1:47a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 5:54a
|Low
Sun 11:40a
|High
Sun 6:14p
|Low
Mon 12:46a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 6:14a
|Low
Sun 12:02p
|High
Sun 6:47p
|Low
Mon 1:12a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 5:57a
|Low
Sun 11:52a
|High
Sun 6:23p
|Low
Mon 12:53a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 6:56a
|Low
Sun 12:44p
|High
Sun 7:20p
|Low
Mon 1:43a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON
TODAY: NE winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. Showers. Vsby 1 to 3 NM late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
TONIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt. Gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft. Showers, mainly in the evening with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
MON: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt early in the afternoon, then becoming E late. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the morning.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
WED: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms after midnight.
THU: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms in the morning.
THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).