Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, September 5, 2020

Island Beach State Park (DEP)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature75° - 79°
WindsFrom the Southwest
8 - 17 mph (Gust 13 mph)
7 - 15 knots (Gust 11 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature75° - 80°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:18am - 7:38pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sat 10:36a		Low
Sat 4:51p		High
Sat 10:52p		Low
Sun 4:59a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 10:10a		Low
Sat 4:15p		High
Sat 10:26p		Low
Sun 4:23a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 10:24a		Low
Sat 4:27p		High
Sat 10:40p		Low
Sun 4:35a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 10:06a		Low
Sat 4:19p		High
Sat 10:22p		Low
Sun 4:27a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 8:33a		High
Sat 2:16p		Low
Sat 8:56p		High
Sun 2:32a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sat 10:27a		Low
Sat 4:45p		High
Sat 10:43p		Low
Sun 4:57a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 8:07a		High
Sat 1:23p		Low
Sat 8:30p		High
Sun 1:39a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sat 11:13a		Low
Sat 5:14p		High
Sat 11:23p		Low
Sun 5:30a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 10:10a		Low
Sat 4:22p		High
Sat 10:25p		Low
Sun 4:35a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sat 10:38a		Low
Sat 4:39p		High
Sat 10:54p		Low
Sun 4:56a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 10:14a		Low
Sat 4:18p		High
Sat 10:29p		Low
Sun 4:36a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sat 5:02a		High
Sat 11:15a		Low
Sat 5:22p		High
Sat 11:34p		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late this morning, then becoming E early this afternoon, becoming SE late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

MON: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

