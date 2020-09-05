Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, September 5, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|75° - 79°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
8 - 17 mph (Gust 13 mph)
7 - 15 knots (Gust 11 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|75° - 80°
(Normal 72° - 73°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:18am - 7:38pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 10:36a
|Low
Sat 4:51p
|High
Sat 10:52p
|Low
Sun 4:59a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:10a
|Low
Sat 4:15p
|High
Sat 10:26p
|Low
Sun 4:23a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:24a
|Low
Sat 4:27p
|High
Sat 10:40p
|Low
Sun 4:35a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:06a
|Low
Sat 4:19p
|High
Sat 10:22p
|Low
Sun 4:27a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 8:33a
|High
Sat 2:16p
|Low
Sat 8:56p
|High
Sun 2:32a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 10:27a
|Low
Sat 4:45p
|High
Sat 10:43p
|Low
Sun 4:57a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 8:07a
|High
Sat 1:23p
|Low
Sat 8:30p
|High
Sun 1:39a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 11:13a
|Low
Sat 5:14p
|High
Sat 11:23p
|Low
Sun 5:30a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:10a
|Low
Sat 4:22p
|High
Sat 10:25p
|Low
Sun 4:35a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 10:38a
|Low
Sat 4:39p
|High
Sat 10:54p
|Low
Sun 4:56a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 10:14a
|Low
Sat 4:18p
|High
Sat 10:29p
|Low
Sun 4:36a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 5:02a
|High
Sat 11:15a
|Low
Sat 5:22p
|High
Sat 11:34p
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late this morning, then becoming E early this afternoon, becoming SE late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
MON: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
WED: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).