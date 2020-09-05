Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, September 5, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 75° - 79° Winds From the Southwest

8 - 17 mph (Gust 13 mph)

7 - 15 knots (Gust 11 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 75° - 80°

(Normal 72° - 73°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:18am - 7:38pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 10:36a Low

Sat 4:51p High

Sat 10:52p Low

Sun 4:59a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:10a Low

Sat 4:15p High

Sat 10:26p Low

Sun 4:23a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:24a Low

Sat 4:27p High

Sat 10:40p Low

Sun 4:35a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:06a Low

Sat 4:19p High

Sat 10:22p Low

Sun 4:27a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 8:33a High

Sat 2:16p Low

Sat 8:56p High

Sun 2:32a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 10:27a Low

Sat 4:45p High

Sat 10:43p Low

Sun 4:57a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 8:07a High

Sat 1:23p Low

Sat 8:30p High

Sun 1:39a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 11:13a Low

Sat 5:14p High

Sat 11:23p Low

Sun 5:30a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:10a Low

Sat 4:22p High

Sat 10:25p Low

Sun 4:35a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 10:38a Low

Sat 4:39p High

Sat 10:54p Low

Sun 4:56a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:14a Low

Sat 4:18p High

Sat 10:29p Low

Sun 4:36a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 5:02a High

Sat 11:15a Low

Sat 5:22p High

Sat 11:34p

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late this morning, then becoming E early this afternoon, becoming SE late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

MON: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: E winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).