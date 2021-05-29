Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, May 29, 2021

Red flag in the sand in Asbury Park (Gino D, Townsquare Media NJ)

Advisories

--A Coastal Flood Warning has been issued for Atlantic and Cape May counties, for Saturday evening's high tide cycle. One of the highest astronomical tides of the year will combine with an on-shore breeze to produce moderate to localized major flooding.
--A Coastal Flood Advisory covers the rest of the Jersey Shore. Widespread minor to moderate category flooding is expected.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature54° - 59°
WindsFrom the Northeast
24 - 35 mph (Gust 46 mph)
21 - 30 knots (Gust 40 knots)
Waves5 - 10 feet
Rip Current RiskHigh
Ocean Temperature59° - 69°
(Normal 58° - 62°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:30am - 8:18pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sat 5:03a		High
Sat 11:04a		Low
Sat 5:07p		High
Sat 11:24p		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 10:38a		Low
Sat 4:31p		High
Sat 10:58p		Low
Sun 5:19a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 10:52a		Low
Sat 4:43p		High
Sat 11:12p		Low
Sun 5:31a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 10:34a		Low
Sat 4:35p		High
Sat 10:54p		Low
Sun 5:23a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 9:08a		High
Sat 2:44p		Low
Sat 9:12p		High
Sun 3:04a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 5:04a		High
Sat 10:53a		Low
Sat 5:02p		High
Sat 11:12p		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 8:42a		High
Sat 1:51p		Low
Sat 8:46p		High
Sun 2:11a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sat 5:32a		High
Sat 11:38a		Low
Sat 5:26p		High
Sat 11:57p		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 10:38a		Low
Sat 4:34p		High
Sat 10:59p		Low
Sun 5:34a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sat 5:05a		High
Sat 11:11a		Low
Sat 4:55p		High
Sat 11:37p		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 10:45a		Low
Sat 4:34p		High
Sat 11:08p		Low
Sun 5:41a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sat 5:39a		High
Sat 11:45a		Low
Sat 5:36p		High
Sun 12:06a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING

THIS AFTERNOON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late in the morning, then becoming W early in the afternoon, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds, becoming mainly from the NW with a dominant period of 6 seconds after midnight.

WED: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

