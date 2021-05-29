Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, May 29, 2021

Advisories

--A Coastal Flood Warning has been issued for Atlantic and Cape May counties, for Saturday evening's high tide cycle. One of the highest astronomical tides of the year will combine with an on-shore breeze to produce moderate to localized major flooding.

--A Coastal Flood Advisory covers the rest of the Jersey Shore. Widespread minor to moderate category flooding is expected.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 54° - 59° Winds From the Northeast

24 - 35 mph (Gust 46 mph)

21 - 30 knots (Gust 40 knots) Waves 5 - 10 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 59° - 69°

(Normal 58° - 62°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:30am - 8:18pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 5:03a High

Sat 11:04a Low

Sat 5:07p High

Sat 11:24p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:38a Low

Sat 4:31p High

Sat 10:58p Low

Sun 5:19a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:52a Low

Sat 4:43p High

Sat 11:12p Low

Sun 5:31a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:34a Low

Sat 4:35p High

Sat 10:54p Low

Sun 5:23a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 9:08a High

Sat 2:44p Low

Sat 9:12p High

Sun 3:04a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 5:04a High

Sat 10:53a Low

Sat 5:02p High

Sat 11:12p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 8:42a High

Sat 1:51p Low

Sat 8:46p High

Sun 2:11a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 5:32a High

Sat 11:38a Low

Sat 5:26p High

Sat 11:57p ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:38a Low

Sat 4:34p High

Sat 10:59p Low

Sun 5:34a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 5:05a High

Sat 11:11a Low

Sat 4:55p High

Sat 11:37p WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 10:45a Low

Sat 4:34p High

Sat 11:08p Low

Sun 5:41a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 5:39a High

Sat 11:45a Low

Sat 5:36p High

Sun 12:06a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING

THIS AFTERNOON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late in the morning, then becoming W early in the afternoon, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds, becoming mainly from the NW with a dominant period of 6 seconds after midnight.

WED: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).