Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, May 25, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|61° - 71°
|Winds
|From the South
11 - 20 mph (Gust 25 mph)
10 - 17 knots (Gust 22 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|55° - 69°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:41am - 8:18pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 7:32a
|High
Sat 1:51p
|Low
Sat 7:44p
|High
Sun 1:59a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:56a
|High
Sat 1:25p
|Low
Sat 7:08p
|High
Sun 1:33a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 7:08a
|High
Sat 1:39p
|Low
Sat 7:20p
|High
Sun 1:47a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 7:00a
|High
Sat 1:21p
|Low
Sat 7:12p
|High
Sun 1:29a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 11:37a
|High
Sat 5:31p
|Low
Sat 11:49p
|High
Sun 5:39a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 7:38a
|High
Sat 1:41p
|Low
Sat 7:43p
|High
Sun 1:47a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 11:11a
|High
Sat 4:38p
|Low
Sat 11:23p
|High
Sun 4:46a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 8:09a
|High
Sat 2:21p
|Low
Sat 8:09p
|High
Sun 2:27a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 7:21a
|High
Sat 1:26p
|Low
Sat 7:19p
|High
Sun 1:34a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 7:38a
|High
Sat 1:35p
|Low
Sat 7:30p
|High
Sun 1:55a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 7:26a
|High
Sat 1:28p
|Low
Sat 7:19p
|High
Sun 1:39a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 8:12a
|High
Sat 2:20p
|Low
Sat 8:16p
|High
Sun 2:35a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.
SUN: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of tstms early in the evening. A chance of showers until early morning.
MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers after midnight.
TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).