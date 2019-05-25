Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, May 25, 2019

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 61° - 71°
Winds From the South
11 - 20 mph (Gust 25 mph)
10 - 17 knots (Gust 22 knots)
Waves 1 - 3 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 55° - 69°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:41am - 8:18pm
UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Sat 7:32a		 High
Sat 1:51p		 Low
Sat 7:44p		 High
Sun 1:59a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 6:56a		 High
Sat 1:25p		 Low
Sat 7:08p		 High
Sun 1:33a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 7:08a		 High
Sat 1:39p		 Low
Sat 7:20p		 High
Sun 1:47a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 7:00a		 High
Sat 1:21p		 Low
Sat 7:12p		 High
Sun 1:29a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sat 11:37a		 High
Sat 5:31p		 Low
Sat 11:49p		 High
Sun 5:39a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sat 7:38a		 High
Sat 1:41p		 Low
Sat 7:43p		 High
Sun 1:47a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Sat 11:11a		 High
Sat 4:38p		 Low
Sat 11:23p		 High
Sun 4:46a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Sat 8:09a		 High
Sat 2:21p		 Low
Sat 8:09p		 High
Sun 2:27a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 7:21a		 High
Sat 1:26p		 Low
Sat 7:19p		 High
Sun 1:34a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Sat 7:38a		 High
Sat 1:35p		 Low
Sat 7:30p		 High
Sun 1:55a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 7:26a		 High
Sat 1:28p		 Low
Sat 7:19p		 High
Sun 1:39a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Sat 8:12a		 High
Sat 2:20p		 Low
Sat 8:16p		 High
Sun 2:35a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

SUN: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of tstms early in the evening. A chance of showers until early morning.

MON: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers after midnight.

TUE: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

