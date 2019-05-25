Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, May 25, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 61° - 71° Winds From the South

11 - 20 mph (Gust 25 mph)

10 - 17 knots (Gust 22 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 55° - 69°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:41am - 8:18pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 7:32a High

Sat 1:51p Low

Sat 7:44p High

Sun 1:59a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:56a High

Sat 1:25p Low

Sat 7:08p High

Sun 1:33a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 7:08a High

Sat 1:39p Low

Sat 7:20p High

Sun 1:47a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 7:00a High

Sat 1:21p Low

Sat 7:12p High

Sun 1:29a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 11:37a High

Sat 5:31p Low

Sat 11:49p High

Sun 5:39a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 7:38a High

Sat 1:41p Low

Sat 7:43p High

Sun 1:47a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 11:11a High

Sat 4:38p Low

Sat 11:23p High

Sun 4:46a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 8:09a High

Sat 2:21p Low

Sat 8:09p High

Sun 2:27a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 7:21a High

Sat 1:26p Low

Sat 7:19p High

Sun 1:34a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 7:38a High

Sat 1:35p Low

Sat 7:30p High

Sun 1:55a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 7:26a High

Sat 1:28p Low

Sat 7:19p High

Sun 1:39a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 8:12a High

Sat 2:20p Low

Sat 8:16p High

Sun 2:35a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY : SE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late this morning and afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT : S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

SUN : SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT : W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of tstms early in the evening. A chance of showers until early morning.

MON : N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT : S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers after midnight.

TUE : S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE NIGHT : SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED : SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

WED NIGHT : S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).