Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, May 23, 2020

A foggy morning in Seaside Park (Shawn Michaels, Townsquare Media NJ)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

A small craft advisory for the coast is in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday. Dense fog will make boating difficult through the morning. Fog will also affect driving.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature60° - 70°
WindsFrom the Northeast
11 - 23 mph (Gust 32 mph)
9 - 20 knots (Gust 28 knots)
Waves2 - 5 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature56° - 59°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sat 9:07a		Low
Sat 3:08p		High
Sat 9:08p		Low
Sun 3:59a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 8:41a		Low
Sat 2:32p		High
Sat 8:42p		Low
Sun 3:23a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 8:55a		Low
Sat 2:44p		High
Sat 8:56p		Low
Sun 3:35a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 8:37a		Low
Sat 2:36p		High
Sat 8:38p		Low
Sun 3:27a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 7:24a		High
Sat 12:47p		Low
Sat 7:13p		High
Sun 12:48a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sat 9:00a		Low
Sat 2:59p		High
Sat 9:04p		Low
Sun 3:55a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 6:58a		High
Sat 11:54a		Low
Sat 6:47p		High
Sat 11:55p		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sat 9:47a		Low
Sat 3:29p		High
Sat 10:00p		Low
Sun 4:29a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 8:43a		Low
Sat 2:29p		High
Sat 8:54p		Low
Sun 3:27a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sat 9:16a		Low
Sat 2:56p		High
Sat 9:32p		Low
Sun 3:52a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 8:44a		Low
Sat 2:38p		High
Sat 9:00p		Low
Sun 3:28a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sat 9:52a		Low
Sat 3:36p		High
Sat 10:04p		Low
Sun 4:27a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON

TODAY: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming NE late this morning and early afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Patchy fog this morning. Numerous showers with isolated tstms, mainly this morning with vsby 1 NM or less.

TONIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Scattered showers until early morning.

SUN: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

MON NIGHT: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: E winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

