Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, May 23, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
A small craft advisory for the coast is in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday. Dense fog will make boating difficult through the morning. Fog will also affect driving.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|60° - 70°
|Winds
|From the Northeast
11 - 23 mph (Gust 32 mph)
9 - 20 knots (Gust 28 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|56° - 59°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|4 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 9:07a
|Low
Sat 3:08p
|High
Sat 9:08p
|Low
Sun 3:59a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:41a
|Low
Sat 2:32p
|High
Sat 8:42p
|Low
Sun 3:23a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:55a
|Low
Sat 2:44p
|High
Sat 8:56p
|Low
Sun 3:35a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:37a
|Low
Sat 2:36p
|High
Sat 8:38p
|Low
Sun 3:27a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 7:24a
|High
Sat 12:47p
|Low
Sat 7:13p
|High
Sun 12:48a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 9:00a
|Low
Sat 2:59p
|High
Sat 9:04p
|Low
Sun 3:55a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 6:58a
|High
Sat 11:54a
|Low
Sat 6:47p
|High
Sat 11:55p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 9:47a
|Low
Sat 3:29p
|High
Sat 10:00p
|Low
Sun 4:29a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:43a
|Low
Sat 2:29p
|High
Sat 8:54p
|Low
Sun 3:27a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 9:16a
|Low
Sat 2:56p
|High
Sat 9:32p
|Low
Sun 3:52a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:44a
|Low
Sat 2:38p
|High
Sat 9:00p
|Low
Sun 3:28a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 9:52a
|Low
Sat 3:36p
|High
Sat 10:04p
|Low
Sun 4:27a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON
TODAY: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming NE late this morning and early afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Patchy fog this morning. Numerous showers with isolated tstms, mainly this morning with vsby 1 NM or less.
TONIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Scattered showers until early morning.
SUN: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
MON NIGHT: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE: E winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).