Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, May 23, 2020

Advisories

A small craft advisory for the coast is in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday. Dense fog will make boating difficult through the morning. Fog will also affect driving.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 60° - 70° Winds From the Northeast

11 - 23 mph (Gust 32 mph)

9 - 20 knots (Gust 28 knots) Waves 2 - 5 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 56° - 59°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 9:07a Low

Sat 3:08p High

Sat 9:08p Low

Sun 3:59a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:41a Low

Sat 2:32p High

Sat 8:42p Low

Sun 3:23a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:55a Low

Sat 2:44p High

Sat 8:56p Low

Sun 3:35a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:37a Low

Sat 2:36p High

Sat 8:38p Low

Sun 3:27a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 7:24a High

Sat 12:47p Low

Sat 7:13p High

Sun 12:48a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 9:00a Low

Sat 2:59p High

Sat 9:04p Low

Sun 3:55a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 6:58a High

Sat 11:54a Low

Sat 6:47p High

Sat 11:55p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 9:47a Low

Sat 3:29p High

Sat 10:00p Low

Sun 4:29a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:43a Low

Sat 2:29p High

Sat 8:54p Low

Sun 3:27a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 9:16a Low

Sat 2:56p High

Sat 9:32p Low

Sun 3:52a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:44a Low

Sat 2:38p High

Sat 9:00p Low

Sun 3:28a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 9:52a Low

Sat 3:36p High

Sat 10:04p Low

Sun 4:27a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON

TODAY: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming NE late this morning and early afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Patchy fog this morning. Numerous showers with isolated tstms, mainly this morning with vsby 1 NM or less.

TONIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. Scattered showers until early morning.

SUN: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

MON NIGHT: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: E winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).