Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 8, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 69° - 76° Winds From the East

10 - 16 mph (Gust 17 mph)

8 - 14 knots (Gust 15 knots) Waves 1 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 59° - 70°

(Normal 62° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:28pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 6:44a High

Sat 12:56p Low

Sat 6:51p High

Sun 1:04a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:08a High

Sat 12:30p Low

Sat 6:15p High

Sun 12:38a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:20a High

Sat 12:44p Low

Sat 6:27p High

Sun 12:52a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:12a High

Sat 12:26p Low

Sat 6:19p High

Sun 12:34a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 10:49a High

Sat 4:36p Low

Sat 10:56p High

Sun 4:44a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 6:52a High

Sat 12:45p Low

Sat 6:50p High

Sun 12:54a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 10:23a High

Sat 3:43p Low

Sat 10:30p High

Sun 3:51a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 7:19a High

Sat 1:29p Low

Sat 7:16p High

Sun 1:43a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:19a High

Sat 12:25p Low

Sat 6:19p High

Sun 12:37a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 6:47a High

Sat 12:58p Low

Sat 6:46p High

Sun 1:15a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:25a High

Sat 12:28p Low

Sat 6:26p High

Sun 12:48a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 7:17a High

Sat 1:29p Low

Sat 7:23p High

Sun 1:48a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT

TODAY : NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft this afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Widespread dense fog this morning with vsby 1 NM or less.

TONIGHT : E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SUN : E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT : E winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers.

MON : SE winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT : S winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers.

TUE : SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers with a chance of tstms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT : N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

WED : E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

WED NIGHT : E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).