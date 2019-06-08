Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 8, 2019

Asbury Park (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 69° - 76°
Winds From the East
10 - 16 mph (Gust 17 mph)
8 - 14 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Waves 1 - 4 feet
Rip Current Risk Moderate
Ocean Temperature 59° - 70°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:28pm
UV Index 8 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Sat 6:44a		 High
Sat 12:56p		 Low
Sat 6:51p		 High
Sun 1:04a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 6:08a		 High
Sat 12:30p		 Low
Sat 6:15p		 High
Sun 12:38a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 6:20a		 High
Sat 12:44p		 Low
Sat 6:27p		 High
Sun 12:52a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 6:12a		 High
Sat 12:26p		 Low
Sat 6:19p		 High
Sun 12:34a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sat 10:49a		 High
Sat 4:36p		 Low
Sat 10:56p		 High
Sun 4:44a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sat 6:52a		 High
Sat 12:45p		 Low
Sat 6:50p		 High
Sun 12:54a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Sat 10:23a		 High
Sat 3:43p		 Low
Sat 10:30p		 High
Sun 3:51a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Sat 7:19a		 High
Sat 1:29p		 Low
Sat 7:16p		 High
Sun 1:43a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 6:19a		 High
Sat 12:25p		 Low
Sat 6:19p		 High
Sun 12:37a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Sat 6:47a		 High
Sat 12:58p		 Low
Sat 6:46p		 High
Sun 1:15a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 6:25a		 High
Sat 12:28p		 Low
Sat 6:26p		 High
Sun 12:48a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Sat 7:17a		 High
Sat 1:29p		 Low
Sat 7:23p		 High
Sun 1:48a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT

TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft this afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Widespread dense fog this morning with vsby 1 NM or less.

TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SUN: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers.

MON: SE winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: S winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers with a chance of tstms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

WED: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

WED NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

