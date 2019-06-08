Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 8, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|69° - 76°
|Winds
|From the East
10 - 16 mph (Gust 17 mph)
8 - 14 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|59° - 70°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:35am - 8:28pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Live from the Shore
Casino Pier North Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 6:44a
|High
Sat 12:56p
|Low
Sat 6:51p
|High
Sun 1:04a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:08a
|High
Sat 12:30p
|Low
Sat 6:15p
|High
Sun 12:38a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:20a
|High
Sat 12:44p
|Low
Sat 6:27p
|High
Sun 12:52a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:12a
|High
Sat 12:26p
|Low
Sat 6:19p
|High
Sun 12:34a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 10:49a
|High
Sat 4:36p
|Low
Sat 10:56p
|High
Sun 4:44a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 6:52a
|High
Sat 12:45p
|Low
Sat 6:50p
|High
Sun 12:54a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 10:23a
|High
Sat 3:43p
|Low
Sat 10:30p
|High
Sun 3:51a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 7:19a
|High
Sat 1:29p
|Low
Sat 7:16p
|High
Sun 1:43a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:19a
|High
Sat 12:25p
|Low
Sat 6:19p
|High
Sun 12:37a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 6:47a
|High
Sat 12:58p
|Low
Sat 6:46p
|High
Sun 1:15a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:25a
|High
Sat 12:28p
|Low
Sat 6:26p
|High
Sun 12:48a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 7:17a
|High
Sat 1:29p
|Low
Sat 7:23p
|High
Sun 1:48a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT
TODAY: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft this afternoon. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Widespread dense fog this morning with vsby 1 NM or less.
TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the late evening and overnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
SUN: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. A chance of showers.
MON: SE winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Showers likely. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: S winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers.
TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers with a chance of tstms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
WED: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.
WED NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Showers likely. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).