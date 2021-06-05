Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 5, 2021
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|76° - 92°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
11 - 20 mph (Gust 25 mph)
9 - 17 knots (Gust 22 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Medium
|Ocean Temperature
|58° - 69°
(Normal 60° - 67°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:27am - 8:23pm
|UV Index
|4 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 11:14a
|High
Sat 5:29p
|Low
Sat 11:56p
|High
Sun 5:45a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 10:38a
|High
Sat 5:03p
|Low
Sat 11:20p
|High
Sun 5:19a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 10:50a
|High
Sat 5:17p
|Low
Sat 11:32p
|High
Sun 5:33a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 10:42a
|High
Sat 4:59p
|Low
Sat 11:24p
|High
Sun 5:15a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 8:33a
|Low
Sat 3:19p
|High
Sat 9:09p
|Low
Sun 4:01a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 11:11a
|High
Sat 5:28p
|Low
Sat 11:52p
|High
Sun 5:41a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sat 7:40a
|Low
Sat 2:53p
|High
Sat 8:16p
|Low
Sun 3:35a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 5:25a
|Low
Sat 11:36a
|High
Sat 6:05p
|Low
Sun 12:16a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 10:54a
|High
Sat 5:20p
|Low
Sat 11:36p
|High
Sun 5:31a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 5:03a
|Low
Sat 11:08a
|High
Sat 5:34p
|Low
Sat 11:50p
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 5:02a
|Low
Sat 11:03a
|High
Sat 5:36p
|Low
Sat 11:44p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 5:50a
|Low
Sat 11:54a
|High
Sat 6:23p
|Low
Sun 12:39a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING
THIS AFTERNOON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late in the morning, then becoming W early in the afternoon, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds, becoming mainly from the NW with a dominant period of 6 seconds after midnight.
WED: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).