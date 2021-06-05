Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 5, 2021

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature76° - 92°
WindsFrom the Southwest
11 - 20 mph (Gust 25 mph)
9 - 17 knots (Gust 22 knots)
Waves2 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskMedium
Ocean Temperature58° - 69°
(Normal 60° - 67°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:27am - 8:23pm
UV Index4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Sat 11:14a		High
Sat 5:29p		Low
Sat 11:56p		High
Sun 5:45a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 10:38a		High
Sat 5:03p		Low
Sat 11:20p		High
Sun 5:19a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 10:50a		High
Sat 5:17p		Low
Sat 11:32p		High
Sun 5:33a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 10:42a		High
Sat 4:59p		Low
Sat 11:24p		High
Sun 5:15a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 8:33a		Low
Sat 3:19p		High
Sat 9:09p		Low
Sun 4:01a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sat 11:11a		High
Sat 5:28p		Low
Sat 11:52p		High
Sun 5:41a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sat 7:40a		Low
Sat 2:53p		High
Sat 8:16p		Low
Sun 3:35a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sat 5:25a		Low
Sat 11:36a		High
Sat 6:05p		Low
Sun 12:16a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 10:54a		High
Sat 5:20p		Low
Sat 11:36p		High
Sun 5:31a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sat 5:03a		Low
Sat 11:08a		High
Sat 5:34p		Low
Sat 11:50p		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 5:02a		Low
Sat 11:03a		High
Sat 5:36p		Low
Sat 11:44p		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sat 5:50a		Low
Sat 11:54a		High
Sat 6:23p		Low
Sun 12:39a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING

THIS AFTERNOON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late in the morning, then becoming W early in the afternoon, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds, becoming mainly from the NW with a dominant period of 6 seconds after midnight.

WED: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

Plan Your Trip

