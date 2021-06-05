Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 5, 2021

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 76° - 92° Winds From the Southwest

11 - 20 mph (Gust 25 mph)

9 - 17 knots (Gust 22 knots) Waves 2 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Medium Ocean Temperature 58° - 69°

(Normal 60° - 67°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:27am - 8:23pm UV Index 4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 11:14a High

Sat 5:29p Low

Sat 11:56p High

Sun 5:45a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 10:38a High

Sat 5:03p Low

Sat 11:20p High

Sun 5:19a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 10:50a High

Sat 5:17p Low

Sat 11:32p High

Sun 5:33a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 10:42a High

Sat 4:59p Low

Sat 11:24p High

Sun 5:15a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 8:33a Low

Sat 3:19p High

Sat 9:09p Low

Sun 4:01a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 11:11a High

Sat 5:28p Low

Sat 11:52p High

Sun 5:41a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sat 7:40a Low

Sat 2:53p High

Sat 8:16p Low

Sun 3:35a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 5:25a Low

Sat 11:36a High

Sat 6:05p Low

Sun 12:16a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 10:54a High

Sat 5:20p Low

Sat 11:36p High

Sun 5:31a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 5:03a Low

Sat 11:08a High

Sat 5:34p Low

Sat 11:50p WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 5:02a Low

Sat 11:03a High

Sat 5:36p Low

Sat 11:44p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 5:50a Low

Sat 11:54a High

Sat 6:23p Low

Sun 12:39a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING

THIS AFTERNOON: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W late. Seas 4 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late in the morning, then becoming W early in the afternoon, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds, becoming mainly from the NW with a dominant period of 6 seconds after midnight.

WED: NW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: NW winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).