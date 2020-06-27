Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 27, 2020

A cloudy day at the beach

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

Severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening. The primary hazard is expected to be damaging winds with these thunderstorms.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature79° - 88°
WindsFrom the Southwest
11 - 22 mph (Gust 29 mph)
10 - 19 knots (Gust 25 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature66° - 77°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sat 7:29a		High
Sat 1:44p		Low
Sat 7:50p		High
Sun 1:50a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 6:53a		High
Sat 1:18p		Low
Sat 7:14p		High
Sun 1:24a		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 7:05a		High
Sat 1:32p		Low
Sat 7:26p		High
Sun 1:38a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 6:57a		High
Sat 1:14p		Low
Sat 7:18p		High
Sun 1:20a		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 11:34a		High
Sat 5:24p		Low
Sat 11:55p		High
Sun 5:30a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 7:35a		High
Sat 1:33p		Low
Sat 7:47p		High
Sun 1:41a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 11:08a		High
Sat 4:31p		Low
Sat 11:29p		High
Sun 4:37a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sat 8:04a		High
Sat 2:20p		Low
Sat 8:15p		High
Sun 2:31a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 7:03a		High
Sat 1:17p		Low
Sat 7:18p		High
Sun 1:24a		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sat 7:29a		High
Sat 1:46p		Low
Sat 7:43p		High
Sun 1:59a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 7:11a		High
Sat 1:20p		Low
Sat 7:25p		High
Sun 1:36a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sat 8:02a		High
Sat 2:20p		Low
Sat 8:19p		High
Sun 2:37a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds, becoming mainly from the S with a dominant period of 10 seconds this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms until early morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.

WED: E winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News, Weather
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top