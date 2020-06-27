Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 27, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

Severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening. The primary hazard is expected to be damaging winds with these thunderstorms.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 79° - 88° Winds From the Southwest

11 - 22 mph (Gust 29 mph)

10 - 19 knots (Gust 25 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 66° - 77°

(Normal 64° - 77°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 7:29a High

Sat 1:44p Low

Sat 7:50p High

Sun 1:50a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:53a High

Sat 1:18p Low

Sat 7:14p High

Sun 1:24a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 7:05a High

Sat 1:32p Low

Sat 7:26p High

Sun 1:38a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 6:57a High

Sat 1:14p Low

Sat 7:18p High

Sun 1:20a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 11:34a High

Sat 5:24p Low

Sat 11:55p High

Sun 5:30a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 7:35a High

Sat 1:33p Low

Sat 7:47p High

Sun 1:41a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 11:08a High

Sat 4:31p Low

Sat 11:29p High

Sun 4:37a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 8:04a High

Sat 2:20p Low

Sat 8:15p High

Sun 2:31a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 7:03a High

Sat 1:17p Low

Sat 7:18p High

Sun 1:24a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 7:29a High

Sat 1:46p Low

Sat 7:43p High

Sun 1:59a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 7:11a High

Sat 1:20p Low

Sat 7:25p High

Sun 1:36a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 8:02a High

Sat 2:20p Low

Sat 8:19p High

Sun 2:37a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds, becoming mainly from the S with a dominant period of 10 seconds this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms until early morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.

WED: E winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).