Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 27, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
Severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening. The primary hazard is expected to be damaging winds with these thunderstorms.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|79° - 88°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
11 - 22 mph (Gust 29 mph)
10 - 19 knots (Gust 25 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|66° - 77°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 7:29a
|High
Sat 1:44p
|Low
Sat 7:50p
|High
Sun 1:50a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:53a
|High
Sat 1:18p
|Low
Sat 7:14p
|High
Sun 1:24a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 7:05a
|High
Sat 1:32p
|Low
Sat 7:26p
|High
Sun 1:38a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 6:57a
|High
Sat 1:14p
|Low
Sat 7:18p
|High
Sun 1:20a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 11:34a
|High
Sat 5:24p
|Low
Sat 11:55p
|High
Sun 5:30a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 7:35a
|High
Sat 1:33p
|Low
Sat 7:47p
|High
Sun 1:41a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 11:08a
|High
Sat 4:31p
|Low
Sat 11:29p
|High
Sun 4:37a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 8:04a
|High
Sat 2:20p
|Low
Sat 8:15p
|High
Sun 2:31a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 7:03a
|High
Sat 1:17p
|Low
Sat 7:18p
|High
Sun 1:24a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 7:29a
|High
Sat 1:46p
|Low
Sat 7:43p
|High
Sun 1:59a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 7:11a
|High
Sat 1:20p
|Low
Sat 7:25p
|High
Sun 1:36a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 8:02a
|High
Sat 2:20p
|Low
Sat 8:19p
|High
Sun 2:37a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms this afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds, becoming mainly from the S with a dominant period of 10 seconds this afternoon.
TONIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms until early morning. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms early in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
MON: N winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
TUE: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening.
WED: E winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).