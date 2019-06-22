Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 22, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 72° - 82° Winds From the Northwest

12 - 17 mph (Gust 26 mph)

10 - 15 knots (Gust 23 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 59° - 76°

(Normal 64° - 77°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:36am - 8:34pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 6:07a High

Sat 12:28p Low

Sat 6:11p High

Sun 12:34a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:31a High

Sat 12:02p Low

Sat 5:35p High

Sun 12:08a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:43a High

Sat 12:16p Low

Sat 5:47p High

Sun 12:22a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:35a High

Sat 11:58a Low

Sat 5:39p High

Sun 12:04a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 10:12a High

Sat 4:08p Low

Sat 10:16p High

Sun 4:14a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 6:12a High

Sat 12:15p Low

Sat 6:10p High

Sun 12:20a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 9:46a High

Sat 3:15p Low

Sat 9:50p High

Sun 3:21a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 6:44a High

Sat 12:56p Low

Sat 6:38p High

Sun 12:59a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:54a High

Sat 11:55a Low

Sat 5:47p High

Sun 12:02a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 6:16a High

Sat 12:15p Low

Sat 6:02p High

Sun 12:30a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:56a High

Sat 11:57a Low

Sat 5:46p High

Sun 12:07a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 6:49a High

Sat 12:54p Low

Sat 6:48p High

Sun 1:08a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early this morning, then 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft until afternoon, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W early in the afternoon, then becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).