Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 22, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|72° - 82°
|Winds
|From the Northwest
12 - 17 mph (Gust 26 mph)
10 - 15 knots (Gust 23 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|59° - 76°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:36am - 8:34pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Live from the Shore
Beach Haven LBI Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 6:07a
|High
Sat 12:28p
|Low
Sat 6:11p
|High
Sun 12:34a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:31a
|High
Sat 12:02p
|Low
Sat 5:35p
|High
Sun 12:08a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:43a
|High
Sat 12:16p
|Low
Sat 5:47p
|High
Sun 12:22a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:35a
|High
Sat 11:58a
|Low
Sat 5:39p
|High
Sun 12:04a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 10:12a
|High
Sat 4:08p
|Low
Sat 10:16p
|High
Sun 4:14a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 6:12a
|High
Sat 12:15p
|Low
Sat 6:10p
|High
Sun 12:20a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 9:46a
|High
Sat 3:15p
|Low
Sat 9:50p
|High
Sun 3:21a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 6:44a
|High
Sat 12:56p
|Low
Sat 6:38p
|High
Sun 12:59a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:54a
|High
Sat 11:55a
|Low
Sat 5:47p
|High
Sun 12:02a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 6:16a
|High
Sat 12:15p
|Low
Sat 6:02p
|High
Sun 12:30a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:56a
|High
Sat 11:57a
|Low
Sat 5:46p
|High
Sun 12:07a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 6:49a
|High
Sat 12:54p
|Low
Sat 6:48p
|High
Sun 1:08a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early this morning, then 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft until afternoon, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W early in the afternoon, then becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.
MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms.
TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).