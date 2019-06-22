Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 22, 2019

Manasquan Inlet (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 72° - 82°
Winds From the Northwest
12 - 17 mph (Gust 26 mph)
10 - 15 knots (Gust 23 knots)
Waves 1 - 3 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 59° - 76°
(Normal 64° - 77°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:36am - 8:34pm
UV Index 7 (High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Sat 6:07a		 High
Sat 12:28p		 Low
Sat 6:11p		 High
Sun 12:34a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 5:31a		 High
Sat 12:02p		 Low
Sat 5:35p		 High
Sun 12:08a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 5:43a		 High
Sat 12:16p		 Low
Sat 5:47p		 High
Sun 12:22a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 5:35a		 High
Sat 11:58a		 Low
Sat 5:39p		 High
Sun 12:04a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sat 10:12a		 High
Sat 4:08p		 Low
Sat 10:16p		 High
Sun 4:14a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sat 6:12a		 High
Sat 12:15p		 Low
Sat 6:10p		 High
Sun 12:20a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Sat 9:46a		 High
Sat 3:15p		 Low
Sat 9:50p		 High
Sun 3:21a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Sat 6:44a		 High
Sat 12:56p		 Low
Sat 6:38p		 High
Sun 12:59a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 5:54a		 High
Sat 11:55a		 Low
Sat 5:47p		 High
Sun 12:02a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Sat 6:16a		 High
Sat 12:15p		 Low
Sat 6:02p		 High
Sun 12:30a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 5:56a		 High
Sat 11:57a		 Low
Sat 5:46p		 High
Sun 12:07a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Sat 6:49a		 High
Sat 12:54p		 Low
Sat 6:48p		 High
Sun 1:08a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early this morning, then 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft until afternoon, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SUN: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W early in the afternoon, then becoming SW 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

