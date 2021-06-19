Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 19, 2021

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature75° - 88°
WindsFrom the Southwest
9 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)
8 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Waves2 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature68° - 75°
(Normal 63° - 69°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:26am - 8:29pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Sat 9:39a		High
Sat 3:45p		Low
Sat 10:21p		High
Sun 3:56a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 9:03a		High
Sat 3:19p		Low
Sat 9:45p		High
Sun 3:30a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 9:15a		High
Sat 3:33p		Low
Sat 9:57p		High
Sun 3:44a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 9:07a		High
Sat 3:15p		Low
Sat 9:49p		High
Sun 3:26a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 6:34a		Low
Sat 1:44p		High
Sat 7:25p		Low
Sun 2:26a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sat 9:32a		High
Sat 3:43p		Low
Sat 10:11p		High
Sun 3:55a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sat 5:41a		Low
Sat 1:18p		High
Sat 6:32p		Low
Sun 2:00a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Sat 10:01a		High
Sat 4:31p		Low
Sat 10:39p		High
Sun 4:43a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 9:03a		High
Sat 3:29p		Low
Sat 9:41p		High
Sun 3:38a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Sat 9:26a		High
Sat 3:55p		Low
Sat 10:04p		High
Sun 4:11a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 9:12a		High
Sat 3:38p		Low
Sat 9:49p		High
Sun 3:54a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Sat 10:02a		High
Sat 4:31p		Low
Sat 10:40p		High
Sun 4:49a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early this morning, then 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A slight chance of tstms early this morning. A chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S early in the afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening.

WED: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

