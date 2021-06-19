Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 19, 2021
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|75° - 88°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
9 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)
8 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|68° - 75°
(Normal 63° - 69°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:26am - 8:29pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 9:39a
|High
Sat 3:45p
|Low
Sat 10:21p
|High
Sun 3:56a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 9:03a
|High
Sat 3:19p
|Low
Sat 9:45p
|High
Sun 3:30a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 9:15a
|High
Sat 3:33p
|Low
Sat 9:57p
|High
Sun 3:44a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 9:07a
|High
Sat 3:15p
|Low
Sat 9:49p
|High
Sun 3:26a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 6:34a
|Low
Sat 1:44p
|High
Sat 7:25p
|Low
Sun 2:26a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 9:32a
|High
Sat 3:43p
|Low
Sat 10:11p
|High
Sun 3:55a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sat 5:41a
|Low
Sat 1:18p
|High
Sat 6:32p
|Low
Sun 2:00a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 10:01a
|High
Sat 4:31p
|Low
Sat 10:39p
|High
Sun 4:43a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 9:03a
|High
Sat 3:29p
|Low
Sat 9:41p
|High
Sun 3:38a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 9:26a
|High
Sat 3:55p
|Low
Sat 10:04p
|High
Sun 4:11a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 9:12a
|High
Sat 3:38p
|Low
Sat 9:49p
|High
Sun 3:54a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 10:02a
|High
Sat 4:31p
|Low
Sat 10:40p
|High
Sun 4:49a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING
TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early this morning, then 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A slight chance of tstms early this morning. A chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S early in the afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
MON: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
MON NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms.
TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening.
WED: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).