Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 19, 2021

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 75° - 88° Winds From the Southwest

9 - 16 mph (Gust 21 mph)

8 - 14 knots (Gust 18 knots) Waves 2 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 68° - 75°

(Normal 63° - 69°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:26am - 8:29pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 9:39a High

Sat 3:45p Low

Sat 10:21p High

Sun 3:56a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 9:03a High

Sat 3:19p Low

Sat 9:45p High

Sun 3:30a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 9:15a High

Sat 3:33p Low

Sat 9:57p High

Sun 3:44a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 9:07a High

Sat 3:15p Low

Sat 9:49p High

Sun 3:26a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 6:34a Low

Sat 1:44p High

Sat 7:25p Low

Sun 2:26a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 9:32a High

Sat 3:43p Low

Sat 10:11p High

Sun 3:55a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sat 5:41a Low

Sat 1:18p High

Sat 6:32p Low

Sun 2:00a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 10:01a High

Sat 4:31p Low

Sat 10:39p High

Sun 4:43a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 9:03a High

Sat 3:29p Low

Sat 9:41p High

Sun 3:38a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 9:26a High

Sat 3:55p Low

Sat 10:04p High

Sun 4:11a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 9:12a High

Sat 3:38p Low

Sat 9:49p High

Sun 3:54a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 10:02a High

Sat 4:31p Low

Sat 10:40p High

Sun 4:49a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt early this morning, then 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A slight chance of tstms early this morning. A chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S early in the afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON: S winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

MON NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening.

WED: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).