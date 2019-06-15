Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 15, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|73° - 81°
|Winds
|From the Southwest
15 - 25 mph (Gust 32 mph)
13 - 22 knots (Gust 28 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 5 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|65° - 69°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:35am - 8:32pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Live from the Shore
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 6:57a
|Low
Sat 1:09p
|High
Sat 7:23p
|Low
Sun 1:53a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:31a
|Low
Sat 12:33p
|High
Sat 6:57p
|Low
Sun 1:17a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:45a
|Low
Sat 12:45p
|High
Sat 7:11p
|Low
Sun 1:29a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:27a
|Low
Sat 12:37p
|High
Sat 6:53p
|Low
Sun 1:21a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 5:08a
|High
Sat 10:37a
|Low
Sat 5:14p
|High
Sat 11:03p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 6:49a
|Low
Sat 1:05p
|High
Sat 7:14p
|Low
Sun 1:55a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sat 9:44a
|Low
Sat 4:48p
|High
Sat 10:10p
|Low
Sun 5:32a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 7:33a
|Low
Sat 1:28p
|High
Sat 7:58p
|Low
Sun 2:21a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:39a
|Low
Sat 12:41p
|High
Sat 7:06p
|Low
Sun 1:30a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 7:03a
|Low
Sat 12:59p
|High
Sat 7:33p
|Low
Sun 1:52a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:49a
|Low
Sat 12:45p
|High
Sat 7:15p
|Low
Sun 1:42a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 7:48a
|Low
Sat 1:42p
|High
Sat 8:13p
|Low
Sun 2:34a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
SUN: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms until early morning, then a chance of showers late.
MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.
TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. A chance of showers.
WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).