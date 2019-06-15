Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 15, 2019

Play on Belmar Beach with threatening storm clouds above (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 73° - 81°
Winds From the Southwest
15 - 25 mph (Gust 32 mph)
13 - 22 knots (Gust 28 knots)
Waves 2 - 5 feet
Rip Current Risk Moderate
Ocean Temperature 65° - 69°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:32pm
UV Index 8 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sat 6:57a		 Low
Sat 1:09p		 High
Sat 7:23p		 Low
Sun 1:53a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 6:31a		 Low
Sat 12:33p		 High
Sat 6:57p		 Low
Sun 1:17a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 6:45a		 Low
Sat 12:45p		 High
Sat 7:11p		 Low
Sun 1:29a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 6:27a		 Low
Sat 12:37p		 High
Sat 6:53p		 Low
Sun 1:21a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sat 5:08a		 High
Sat 10:37a		 Low
Sat 5:14p		 High
Sat 11:03p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sat 6:49a		 Low
Sat 1:05p		 High
Sat 7:14p		 Low
Sun 1:55a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Sat 9:44a		 Low
Sat 4:48p		 High
Sat 10:10p		 Low
Sun 5:32a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sat 7:33a		 Low
Sat 1:28p		 High
Sat 7:58p		 Low
Sun 2:21a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 6:39a		 Low
Sat 12:41p		 High
Sat 7:06p		 Low
Sun 1:30a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sat 7:03a		 Low
Sat 12:59p		 High
Sat 7:33p		 Low
Sun 1:52a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 6:49a		 Low
Sat 12:45p		 High
Sat 7:15p		 Low
Sun 1:42a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		   High
Sat 7:48a		 Low
Sat 1:42p		 High
Sat 8:13p		 Low
Sun 2:34a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SUN: S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms until early morning, then a chance of showers late.

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. A chance of showers.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

