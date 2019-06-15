Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 15, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 73° - 81° Winds From the Southwest

15 - 25 mph (Gust 32 mph)

13 - 22 knots (Gust 28 knots) Waves 2 - 5 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 65° - 69°

(Normal 62° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:32pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 6:57a Low

Sat 1:09p High

Sat 7:23p Low

Sun 1:53a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:31a Low

Sat 12:33p High

Sat 6:57p Low

Sun 1:17a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:45a Low

Sat 12:45p High

Sat 7:11p Low

Sun 1:29a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:27a Low

Sat 12:37p High

Sat 6:53p Low

Sun 1:21a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 5:08a High

Sat 10:37a Low

Sat 5:14p High

Sat 11:03p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 6:49a Low

Sat 1:05p High

Sat 7:14p Low

Sun 1:55a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sat 9:44a Low

Sat 4:48p High

Sat 10:10p Low

Sun 5:32a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 7:33a Low

Sat 1:28p High

Sat 7:58p Low

Sun 2:21a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:39a Low

Sat 12:41p High

Sat 7:06p Low

Sun 1:30a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 7:03a Low

Sat 12:59p High

Sat 7:33p Low

Sun 1:52a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:49a Low

Sat 12:45p High

Sat 7:15p Low

Sun 1:42a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 7:48a Low

Sat 1:42p High

Sat 8:13p Low

Sun 2:34a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS . Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never alone or at night. Always have a flotation device with you in the water.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON

TODAY : SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT : SW winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SUN : S winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT : SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms until early morning, then a chance of showers late.

MON : W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT : SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Showers likely.

TUE : SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of showers.

TUE NIGHT : W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft after midnight. A chance of showers.

WED : NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT : S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).