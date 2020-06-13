Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 13, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 69° - 74° Winds From the North

9 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)

8 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 58° - 75°

(Normal 62° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 8:45a High

Sat 2:57p Low

Sat 9:18p High

Sun 3:06a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 8:09a High

Sat 2:31p Low

Sat 8:42p High

Sun 2:40a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 8:21a High

Sat 2:45p Low

Sat 8:54p High

Sun 2:54a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 8:13a High

Sat 2:27p Low

Sat 8:46p High

Sun 2:36a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 5:58a Low

Sat 12:50p High

Sat 6:37p Low

Sun 1:23a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 8:46a High

Sat 2:56p Low

Sat 9:10p High

Sun 3:02a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sat 5:05a Low

Sat 12:24p High

Sat 5:44p Low

Sun 12:57a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 9:12a High

Sat 3:32p Low

Sat 9:31p High

Sun 3:36a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 8:27a High

Sat 2:46p Low

Sat 8:49p High

Sun 2:51a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 8:41a High

Sat 2:52p Low

Sat 8:59p High

Sun 3:08a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 8:33a High

Sat 2:55p Low

Sat 8:47p High

Sun 3:00a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 9:21a High

Sat 3:38p Low

Sat 9:43p High

Sun 3:51a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt early this afternoon, then becoming E late. Seas around 3 ft this morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming NE late in the evening, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SUN: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the late morning and early afternoon, then becoming E late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).