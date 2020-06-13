Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 13, 2020

Mike Brant - Townsquare Media

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature69° - 74°
WindsFrom the North
9 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)
8 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature58° - 75°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Sat 8:45a		High
Sat 2:57p		Low
Sat 9:18p		High
Sun 3:06a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 8:09a		High
Sat 2:31p		Low
Sat 8:42p		High
Sun 2:40a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 8:21a		High
Sat 2:45p		Low
Sat 8:54p		High
Sun 2:54a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 8:13a		High
Sat 2:27p		Low
Sat 8:46p		High
Sun 2:36a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 5:58a		Low
Sat 12:50p		High
Sat 6:37p		Low
Sun 1:23a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sat 8:46a		High
Sat 2:56p		Low
Sat 9:10p		High
Sun 3:02a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sat 5:05a		Low
Sat 12:24p		High
Sat 5:44p		Low
Sun 12:57a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Sat 9:12a		High
Sat 3:32p		Low
Sat 9:31p		High
Sun 3:36a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 8:27a		High
Sat 2:46p		Low
Sat 8:49p		High
Sun 2:51a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Sat 8:41a		High
Sat 2:52p		Low
Sat 8:59p		High
Sun 3:08a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 8:33a		High
Sat 2:55p		Low
Sat 8:47p		High
Sun 3:00a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Sat 9:21a		High
Sat 3:38p		Low
Sat 9:43p		High
Sun 3:51a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt early this afternoon, then becoming E late. Seas around 3 ft this morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming NE late in the evening, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SUN: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the late morning and early afternoon, then becoming E late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

