Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 13, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|69° - 74°
|Winds
|From the North
9 - 17 mph (Gust 22 mph)
8 - 15 knots (Gust 19 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|58° - 75°
(Normal 62° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 8:45a
|High
Sat 2:57p
|Low
Sat 9:18p
|High
Sun 3:06a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 8:09a
|High
Sat 2:31p
|Low
Sat 8:42p
|High
Sun 2:40a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 8:21a
|High
Sat 2:45p
|Low
Sat 8:54p
|High
Sun 2:54a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 8:13a
|High
Sat 2:27p
|Low
Sat 8:46p
|High
Sun 2:36a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 5:58a
|Low
Sat 12:50p
|High
Sat 6:37p
|Low
Sun 1:23a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 8:46a
|High
Sat 2:56p
|Low
Sat 9:10p
|High
Sun 3:02a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sat 5:05a
|Low
Sat 12:24p
|High
Sat 5:44p
|Low
Sun 12:57a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 9:12a
|High
Sat 3:32p
|Low
Sat 9:31p
|High
Sun 3:36a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 8:27a
|High
Sat 2:46p
|Low
Sat 8:49p
|High
Sun 2:51a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 8:41a
|High
Sat 2:52p
|Low
Sat 8:59p
|High
Sun 3:08a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 8:33a
|High
Sat 2:55p
|Low
Sat 8:47p
|High
Sun 3:00a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 9:21a
|High
Sat 3:38p
|Low
Sat 9:43p
|High
Sun 3:51a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt early this afternoon, then becoming E late. Seas around 3 ft this morning, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming NE late in the evening, then increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
SUN: NE winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt in the late morning and early afternoon, then becoming E late. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
MON: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).