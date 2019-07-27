Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, July 27, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 79° - 86° Winds From the Southeast

7 - 15 mph (Gust 16 mph)

6 - 13 knots (Gust 14 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 68° - 80°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:57am - 8:20pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 10:15a High

Sat 4:20p Low

Sat 11:20p High

Sun 4:57a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 9:39a High

Sat 3:54p Low

Sat 10:44p High

Sun 4:31a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 9:51a High

Sat 4:08p Low

Sat 10:56p High

Sun 4:45a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 9:43a High

Sat 3:50p Low

Sat 10:48p High

Sun 4:27a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 7:34a Low

Sat 2:20p High

Sat 8:00p Low

Sun 3:25a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 10:03a High

Sat 4:23p Low

Sat 11:11p High

Sun 4:54a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sat 6:41a Low

Sat 1:54p High

Sat 7:07p Low

Sun 2:59a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 10:37a High

Sat 5:19p Low

Sat 11:45p High

Sun 5:42a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 9:36a High

Sat 4:12p Low

Sat 10:44p High

Sun 4:36a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 9:57a High

Sat 4:42p Low

Sat 11:05p High

Sun 4:59a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 9:49a High

Sat 4:24p Low

Sat 10:48p High

Sun 4:44a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 10:41a High

Sat 5:16p Low

Sat 11:38p High

Sun 5:41a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW around 5 kt early this morning, then becoming SE late this morning, increasing to 5 to 10 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Showers likely.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).