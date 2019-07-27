Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, July 27, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|79° - 86°
|Winds
|From the Southeast
7 - 15 mph (Gust 16 mph)
6 - 13 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|68° - 80°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:57am - 8:20pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Live from the Shore
Ship Bottom LBI Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 10:15a
|High
Sat 4:20p
|Low
Sat 11:20p
|High
Sun 4:57a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 9:39a
|High
Sat 3:54p
|Low
Sat 10:44p
|High
Sun 4:31a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 9:51a
|High
Sat 4:08p
|Low
Sat 10:56p
|High
Sun 4:45a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 9:43a
|High
Sat 3:50p
|Low
Sat 10:48p
|High
Sun 4:27a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 7:34a
|Low
Sat 2:20p
|High
Sat 8:00p
|Low
Sun 3:25a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 10:03a
|High
Sat 4:23p
|Low
Sat 11:11p
|High
Sun 4:54a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sat 6:41a
|Low
Sat 1:54p
|High
Sat 7:07p
|Low
Sun 2:59a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 10:37a
|High
Sat 5:19p
|Low
Sat 11:45p
|High
Sun 5:42a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 9:36a
|High
Sat 4:12p
|Low
Sat 10:44p
|High
Sun 4:36a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 9:57a
|High
Sat 4:42p
|Low
Sat 11:05p
|High
Sun 4:59a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 9:49a
|High
Sat 4:24p
|Low
Sat 10:48p
|High
Sun 4:44a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 10:41a
|High
Sat 5:16p
|Low
Sat 11:38p
|High
Sun 5:41a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW around 5 kt early this morning, then becoming SE late this morning, increasing to 5 to 10 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Showers likely.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).