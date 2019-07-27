Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, July 27, 2019

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature79° - 86°
WindsFrom the Southeast
7 - 15 mph (Gust 16 mph)
6 - 13 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature68° - 80°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:57am - 8:20pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sat 10:15a		High
Sat 4:20p		Low
Sat 11:20p		High
Sun 4:57a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 9:39a		High
Sat 3:54p		Low
Sat 10:44p		High
Sun 4:31a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 9:51a		High
Sat 4:08p		Low
Sat 10:56p		High
Sun 4:45a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 9:43a		High
Sat 3:50p		Low
Sat 10:48p		High
Sun 4:27a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 7:34a		Low
Sat 2:20p		High
Sat 8:00p		Low
Sun 3:25a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 10:03a		High
Sat 4:23p		Low
Sat 11:11p		High
Sun 4:54a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sat 6:41a		Low
Sat 1:54p		High
Sat 7:07p		Low
Sun 2:59a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sat 10:37a		High
Sat 5:19p		Low
Sat 11:45p		High
Sun 5:42a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 9:36a		High
Sat 4:12p		Low
Sat 10:44p		High
Sun 4:36a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sat 9:57a		High
Sat 4:42p		Low
Sat 11:05p		High
Sun 4:59a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 9:49a		High
Sat 4:24p		Low
Sat 10:48p		High
Sun 4:44a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sat 10:41a		High
Sat 5:16p		Low
Sat 11:38p		High
Sun 5:41a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW around 5 kt early this morning, then becoming SE late this morning, increasing to 5 to 10 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less. Showers likely.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

