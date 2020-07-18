Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, July 18, 2020

John Foxx

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

--None at this time.

A heat advisory is in effect from noon Sunday to 8 a.m. Monday.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature80° - 90°
WindsFrom the South
7 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Waves1 - 2 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature72° - 79°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sat 6:48a		Low
Sat 12:45p		High
Sat 6:59p		Low
Sun 1:44a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 6:22a		Low
Sat 12:09p		High
Sat 6:33p		Low
Sun 1:08a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 6:36a		Low
Sat 12:21p		High
Sat 6:47p		Low
Sun 1:20a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 6:18a		Low
Sat 12:13p		High
Sat 6:29p		Low
Sun 1:12a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 5:02a		High
Sat 10:28a		Low
Sat 4:50p		High
Sat 10:39p		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sat 6:38a		Low
Sat 12:34p		High
Sat 6:50p		Low
Sun 1:43a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 High
Sat 9:35a		Low
Sat 4:24p		High
Sat 9:46p		Low
Sun 5:23a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sat 7:25a		Low
Sat 1:08p		High
Sat 7:46p		Low
Sun 2:17a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 6:24a		Low
Sat 12:08p		High
Sat 6:43p		Low
Sun 1:16a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sat 6:43a		Low
Sat 12:31p		High
Sat 7:15p		Low
Sun 1:42a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 6:24a		Low
Sat 12:19p		High
Sat 6:50p		Low
Sun 1:21a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sat 7:27a		Low
Sat 1:13p		High
Sat 7:48p		Low
Sun 2:13a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE late. Seas around 3 ft this morning, then 2 ft or less. Patchy fog early this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt until early morning. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.

TUE: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms after midnight.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of tstms.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather Blog, New Jersey News, Weather
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top