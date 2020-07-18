Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, July 18, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

A heat advisory is in effect from noon Sunday to 8 a.m. Monday.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 80° - 90° Winds From the South

7 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)

6 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 72° - 79°

(Normal 70° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 6:48a Low

Sat 12:45p High

Sat 6:59p Low

Sun 1:44a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:22a Low

Sat 12:09p High

Sat 6:33p Low

Sun 1:08a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:36a Low

Sat 12:21p High

Sat 6:47p Low

Sun 1:20a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:18a Low

Sat 12:13p High

Sat 6:29p Low

Sun 1:12a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 5:02a High

Sat 10:28a Low

Sat 4:50p High

Sat 10:39p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 6:38a Low

Sat 12:34p High

Sat 6:50p Low

Sun 1:43a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sat 9:35a Low

Sat 4:24p High

Sat 9:46p Low

Sun 5:23a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 7:25a Low

Sat 1:08p High

Sat 7:46p Low

Sun 2:17a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:24a Low

Sat 12:08p High

Sat 6:43p Low

Sun 1:16a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 6:43a Low

Sat 12:31p High

Sat 7:15p Low

Sun 1:42a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:24a Low

Sat 12:19p High

Sat 6:50p Low

Sun 1:21a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 7:27a Low

Sat 1:13p High

Sat 7:48p Low

Sun 2:13a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE late. Seas around 3 ft this morning, then 2 ft or less. Patchy fog early this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt until early morning. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.

TUE: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms after midnight.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of tstms.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).