Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, July 18, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
--None at this time.
A heat advisory is in effect from noon Sunday to 8 a.m. Monday.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|80° - 90°
|Winds
|From the South
7 - 13 mph (Gust 16 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 79°
(Normal 70° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 6:48a
|Low
Sat 12:45p
|High
Sat 6:59p
|Low
Sun 1:44a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:22a
|Low
Sat 12:09p
|High
Sat 6:33p
|Low
Sun 1:08a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:36a
|Low
Sat 12:21p
|High
Sat 6:47p
|Low
Sun 1:20a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:18a
|Low
Sat 12:13p
|High
Sat 6:29p
|Low
Sun 1:12a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 5:02a
|High
Sat 10:28a
|Low
Sat 4:50p
|High
Sat 10:39p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 6:38a
|Low
Sat 12:34p
|High
Sat 6:50p
|Low
Sun 1:43a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sat 9:35a
|Low
Sat 4:24p
|High
Sat 9:46p
|Low
Sun 5:23a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 7:25a
|Low
Sat 1:08p
|High
Sat 7:46p
|Low
Sun 2:17a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:24a
|Low
Sat 12:08p
|High
Sat 6:43p
|Low
Sun 1:16a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 6:43a
|Low
Sat 12:31p
|High
Sat 7:15p
|Low
Sun 1:42a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:24a
|Low
Sat 12:19p
|High
Sat 6:50p
|Low
Sun 1:21a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 7:27a
|Low
Sat 1:13p
|High
Sat 7:48p
|Low
Sun 2:13a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE late. Seas around 3 ft this morning, then 2 ft or less. Patchy fog early this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to around 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt until early morning. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms.
TUE: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms after midnight.
WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon. A chance of tstms.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).