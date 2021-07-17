Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, July 17, 2021

Advisories

--A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from 2 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday, for all but the southern coast. Be on the lookout for scattered thunderstorms, which may produce very heavy rain.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 80° - 90° Winds From the South

11 - 20 mph (Gust 24 mph)

10 - 17 knots (Gust 21 knots) Waves 2 - 4 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 73° - 84°

(Normal 70° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:24pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 8:03a High

Sat 2:23p Low

Sat 8:52p High

Sun 2:33a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 7:27a High

Sat 1:57p Low

Sat 8:16p High

Sun 2:07a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 7:39a High

Sat 2:11p Low

Sat 8:28p High

Sun 2:21a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 7:31a High

Sat 1:53p Low

Sat 8:20p High

Sun 2:03a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 5:15a Low

Sat 12:08p High

Sat 6:03p Low

Sun 12:57a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 8:05a High

Sat 2:16p Low

Sat 8:46p High

Sun 2:27a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 11:42a High

Sat 5:10p Low

Sun 12:31a High

Sun 5:20a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 8:36a High

Sat 3:06p Low

Sat 9:16p High

Sun 3:17a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 7:37a High

Sat 2:01p Low

Sat 8:16p High

Sun 2:09a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 8:01a High

Sat 2:29p Low

Sat 8:40p High

Sun 2:41a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 7:46a High

Sat 2:06p Low

Sat 8:24p High

Sun 2:22a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 8:38a High

Sat 3:06p Low

Sat 9:15p High

Sun 3:24a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Isolated tstms early this morning. A chance of tstms this afternoon. A chance of showers late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM this afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers and tstms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. A chance of tstms after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Light swell in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).