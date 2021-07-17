Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, July 17, 2021
Advisories
--A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from 2 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday, for all but the southern coast. Be on the lookout for scattered thunderstorms, which may produce very heavy rain.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|80° - 90°
|Winds
|From the South
11 - 20 mph (Gust 24 mph)
10 - 17 knots (Gust 21 knots)
|Waves
|2 - 4 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|73° - 84°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:24pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 8:03a
|High
Sat 2:23p
|Low
Sat 8:52p
|High
Sun 2:33a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 7:27a
|High
Sat 1:57p
|Low
Sat 8:16p
|High
Sun 2:07a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 7:39a
|High
Sat 2:11p
|Low
Sat 8:28p
|High
Sun 2:21a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 7:31a
|High
Sat 1:53p
|Low
Sat 8:20p
|High
Sun 2:03a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 5:15a
|Low
Sat 12:08p
|High
Sat 6:03p
|Low
Sun 12:57a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 8:05a
|High
Sat 2:16p
|Low
Sat 8:46p
|High
Sun 2:27a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 11:42a
|High
Sat 5:10p
|Low
Sun 12:31a
|High
Sun 5:20a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 8:36a
|High
Sat 3:06p
|Low
Sat 9:16p
|High
Sun 3:17a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 7:37a
|High
Sat 2:01p
|Low
Sat 8:16p
|High
Sun 2:09a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 8:01a
|High
Sat 2:29p
|Low
Sat 8:40p
|High
Sun 2:41a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 7:46a
|High
Sat 2:06p
|Low
Sat 8:24p
|High
Sun 2:22a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 8:38a
|High
Sat 3:06p
|Low
Sat 9:15p
|High
Sun 3:24a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Isolated tstms early this morning. A chance of tstms this afternoon. A chance of showers late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM this afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers and tstms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. A chance of tstms after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Light swell in the morning.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.
WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).