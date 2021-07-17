Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, July 17, 2021

A busy Belmar beach (Photo: Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from 2 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday, for all but the southern coast. Be on the lookout for scattered thunderstorms, which may produce very heavy rain.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature80° - 90°
WindsFrom the South
11 - 20 mph (Gust 24 mph)
10 - 17 knots (Gust 21 knots)
Waves2 - 4 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature73° - 84°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:24pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Sat 8:03a		High
Sat 2:23p		Low
Sat 8:52p		High
Sun 2:33a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 7:27a		High
Sat 1:57p		Low
Sat 8:16p		High
Sun 2:07a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 7:39a		High
Sat 2:11p		Low
Sat 8:28p		High
Sun 2:21a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 7:31a		High
Sat 1:53p		Low
Sat 8:20p		High
Sun 2:03a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 5:15a		Low
Sat 12:08p		High
Sat 6:03p		Low
Sun 12:57a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sat 8:05a		High
Sat 2:16p		Low
Sat 8:46p		High
Sun 2:27a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Sat 11:42a		High
Sat 5:10p		Low
Sun 12:31a		High
Sun 5:20a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Sat 8:36a		High
Sat 3:06p		Low
Sat 9:16p		High
Sun 3:17a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 7:37a		High
Sat 2:01p		Low
Sat 8:16p		High
Sun 2:09a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Sat 8:01a		High
Sat 2:29p		Low
Sat 8:40p		High
Sun 2:41a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 7:46a		High
Sat 2:06p		Low
Sat 8:24p		High
Sun 2:22a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Sat 8:38a		High
Sat 3:06p		Low
Sat 9:15p		High
Sun 3:24a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Isolated tstms early this morning. A chance of tstms this afternoon. A chance of showers late. Vsby 1 to 3 NM this afternoon. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 5 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers and tstms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. A chance of tstms after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the evening. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. Light swell in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

WED NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top