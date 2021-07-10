Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, July 10, 2021
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|74° - 80°
|Winds
|From the Southeast
5 - 9 mph (Gust 15 mph)
4 - 8 knots (Gust 13 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|66° - 82°
(Normal 67° - 74°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:35am - 8:28pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 8:59a
|Low
Sat 2:56p
|High
Sat 8:58p
|Low
Sun 3:48a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:33a
|Low
Sat 2:20p
|High
Sat 8:32p
|Low
Sun 3:12a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:47a
|Low
Sat 2:32p
|High
Sat 8:46p
|Low
Sun 3:24a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:29a
|Low
Sat 2:24p
|High
Sat 8:28p
|Low
Sun 3:16a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 7:13a
|High
Sat 12:39p
|Low
Sat 7:01p
|High
Sun 12:38a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 8:50a
|Low
Sat 2:45p
|High
Sat 8:52p
|Low
Sun 3:45a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 6:47a
|High
Sat 11:46a
|Low
Sat 6:35p
|High
Sat 11:45p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 9:36a
|Low
Sat 3:13p
|High
Sat 9:46p
|Low
Sun 4:20a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:36a
|Low
Sat 2:16p
|High
Sat 8:45p
|Low
Sun 3:20a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 9:06a
|Low
Sat 2:41p
|High
Sat 9:24p
|Low
Sun 3:46a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:34a
|Low
Sat 2:25p
|High
Sat 8:52p
|Low
Sun 3:22a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 9:39a
|Low
Sat 3:22p
|High
Sat 9:53p
|Low
Sun 4:18a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A slight chance of showers early this afternoon. A slight chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SUN: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms until early morning. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.
MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.
TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.
TUE NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Light swell in the evening.
WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).