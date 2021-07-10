Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, July 10, 2021

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature74° - 80°
WindsFrom the Southeast
5 - 9 mph (Gust 15 mph)
4 - 8 knots (Gust 13 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature66° - 82°
(Normal 67° - 74°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:35am - 8:28pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sat 8:59a		Low
Sat 2:56p		High
Sat 8:58p		Low
Sun 3:48a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 8:33a		Low
Sat 2:20p		High
Sat 8:32p		Low
Sun 3:12a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 8:47a		Low
Sat 2:32p		High
Sat 8:46p		Low
Sun 3:24a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 8:29a		Low
Sat 2:24p		High
Sat 8:28p		Low
Sun 3:16a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 7:13a		High
Sat 12:39p		Low
Sat 7:01p		High
Sun 12:38a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sat 8:50a		Low
Sat 2:45p		High
Sat 8:52p		Low
Sun 3:45a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 6:47a		High
Sat 11:46a		Low
Sat 6:35p		High
Sat 11:45p		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sat 9:36a		Low
Sat 3:13p		High
Sat 9:46p		Low
Sun 4:20a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 8:36a		Low
Sat 2:16p		High
Sat 8:45p		Low
Sun 3:20a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sat 9:06a		Low
Sat 2:41p		High
Sat 9:24p		Low
Sun 3:46a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 8:34a		Low
Sat 2:25p		High
Sat 8:52p		Low
Sun 3:22a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sat 9:39a		Low
Sat 3:22p		High
Sat 9:53p		Low
Sun 4:18a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A slight chance of showers early this afternoon. A slight chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms until early morning. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.

TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Light swell in the evening.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

