Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, July 10, 2021

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 74° - 80° Winds From the Southeast

5 - 9 mph (Gust 15 mph)

4 - 8 knots (Gust 13 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 66° - 82°

(Normal 67° - 74°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:28pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 8:59a Low

Sat 2:56p High

Sat 8:58p Low

Sun 3:48a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:33a Low

Sat 2:20p High

Sat 8:32p Low

Sun 3:12a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:47a Low

Sat 2:32p High

Sat 8:46p Low

Sun 3:24a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:29a Low

Sat 2:24p High

Sat 8:28p Low

Sun 3:16a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 7:13a High

Sat 12:39p Low

Sat 7:01p High

Sun 12:38a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 8:50a Low

Sat 2:45p High

Sat 8:52p Low

Sun 3:45a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 6:47a High

Sat 11:46a Low

Sat 6:35p High

Sat 11:45p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 9:36a Low

Sat 3:13p High

Sat 9:46p Low

Sun 4:20a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:36a Low

Sat 2:16p High

Sat 8:45p Low

Sun 3:20a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 9:06a Low

Sat 2:41p High

Sat 9:24p Low

Sun 3:46a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:34a Low

Sat 2:25p High

Sat 8:52p Low

Sun 3:22a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 9:39a Low

Sat 3:22p High

Sat 9:53p Low

Sun 4:18a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A slight chance of showers early this afternoon. A slight chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 7 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of tstms until early morning. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

MON NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms.

TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Light swell in the evening.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the morning, then 2 ft or less. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of tstms in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).