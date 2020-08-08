Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, August 8, 2020

A cloud-covered Point Pleasant Beach. (Photo: Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media)

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

-- None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature75° - 81°
WindsFrom the East
5 - 8 mph (Gust 13 mph)
4 - 7 knots (Gust 11 knots)
Waves1 - 2 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature68° - 80°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:05pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sat 5:39a		High
Sat 12:01p		Low
Sat 5:59p		High
Sun 12:13a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 5:03a		High
Sat 11:35a		Low
Sat 5:23p		High
Sat 11:47p		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 5:15a		High
Sat 11:49a		Low
Sat 5:35p		High
Sun 12:01a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 5:07a		High
Sat 11:31a		Low
Sat 5:27p		High
Sat 11:43p		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 9:44a		High
Sat 3:41p		Low
Sat 10:04p		High
Sun 3:53a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 5:43a		High
Sat 11:51a		Low
Sat 6:00p		High
Sun 12:01a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 9:18a		High
Sat 2:48p		Low
Sat 9:38p		High
Sun 3:00a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sat 6:13a		High
Sat 12:33p		Low
Sat 6:27p		High
Sun 12:37a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 5:22a		High
Sat 11:28a		Low
Sat 5:36p		High
Sat 11:39p		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sat 5:42a		High
Sat 11:52a		Low
Sat 5:53p		High
Sun 12:06a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 5:23a		High
Sat 11:32a		Low
Sat 5:32p		High
Sat 11:44p		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sat 6:20a		High
Sat 12:31p		Low
Sat 6:36p		High
Sun 12:48a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming SW late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

SUN: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S early in the afternoon, then increasing to around 10 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

