Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, August 8, 2020
Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.
Advisories
-- None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|75° - 81°
|Winds
|From the East
5 - 8 mph (Gust 13 mph)
4 - 7 knots (Gust 11 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|68° - 80°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:05pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 5:39a
|High
Sat 12:01p
|Low
Sat 5:59p
|High
Sun 12:13a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:03a
|High
Sat 11:35a
|Low
Sat 5:23p
|High
Sat 11:47p
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:15a
|High
Sat 11:49a
|Low
Sat 5:35p
|High
Sun 12:01a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:07a
|High
Sat 11:31a
|Low
Sat 5:27p
|High
Sat 11:43p
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 9:44a
|High
Sat 3:41p
|Low
Sat 10:04p
|High
Sun 3:53a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 5:43a
|High
Sat 11:51a
|Low
Sat 6:00p
|High
Sun 12:01a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 9:18a
|High
Sat 2:48p
|Low
Sat 9:38p
|High
Sun 3:00a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 6:13a
|High
Sat 12:33p
|Low
Sat 6:27p
|High
Sun 12:37a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:22a
|High
Sat 11:28a
|Low
Sat 5:36p
|High
Sat 11:39p
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 5:42a
|High
Sat 11:52a
|Low
Sat 5:53p
|High
Sun 12:06a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 5:23a
|High
Sat 11:32a
|Low
Sat 5:32p
|High
Sat 11:44p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 6:20a
|High
Sat 12:31p
|Low
Sat 6:36p
|High
Sun 12:48a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming SW late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
SUN: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S early in the afternoon, then increasing to around 10 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.
MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.
TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).