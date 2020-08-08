Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, August 8, 2020

Some beaches, boardwalks and facilities may be closed under local or state orders due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Check with your destination's local authorities before traveling.

Advisories

-- None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 75° - 81° Winds From the East

5 - 8 mph (Gust 13 mph)

4 - 7 knots (Gust 11 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 68° - 80°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:05pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 5:39a High

Sat 12:01p Low

Sat 5:59p High

Sun 12:13a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:03a High

Sat 11:35a Low

Sat 5:23p High

Sat 11:47p MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:15a High

Sat 11:49a Low

Sat 5:35p High

Sun 12:01a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:07a High

Sat 11:31a Low

Sat 5:27p High

Sat 11:43p SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 9:44a High

Sat 3:41p Low

Sat 10:04p High

Sun 3:53a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 5:43a High

Sat 11:51a Low

Sat 6:00p High

Sun 12:01a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 9:18a High

Sat 2:48p Low

Sat 9:38p High

Sun 3:00a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 6:13a High

Sat 12:33p Low

Sat 6:27p High

Sun 12:37a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:22a High

Sat 11:28a Low

Sat 5:36p High

Sat 11:39p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 5:42a High

Sat 11:52a Low

Sat 5:53p High

Sun 12:06a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 5:23a High

Sat 11:32a Low

Sat 5:32p High

Sat 11:44p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 6:20a High

Sat 12:31p Low

Sat 6:36p High

Sun 12:48a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming SW late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

SUN: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S early in the afternoon, then increasing to around 10 kt late. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 9 seconds.

MON: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft in the evening, then 2 ft or less.

TUE: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. A chance of tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).