Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, August 31, 2019

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature73° - 79°
WindsFrom the Northeast
7 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Waves1 - 2 feet
Rip Current RiskLow
Ocean Temperature72° - 77°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:30am - 7:36pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sat 9:10a		Low
Sat 3:27p		High
Sat 9:26p		Low
Sun 4:00a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 8:44a		Low
Sat 2:51p		High
Sat 9:00p		Low
Sun 3:24a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 8:58a		Low
Sat 3:03p		High
Sat 9:14p		Low
Sun 3:36a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 8:40a		Low
Sat 2:55p		High
Sat 8:56p		Low
Sun 3:28a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 7:18a		High
Sat 12:50p		Low
Sat 7:32p		High
Sun 1:06a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 9:02a		Low
Sat 3:21p		High
Sat 9:20p		Low
Sun 3:58a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 6:52a		High
Sat 11:57a		Low
Sat 7:06p		High
Sun 12:13a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sat 9:46a		Low
Sat 3:44p		High
Sat 10:07p		Low
Sun 4:24a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 8:46a		Low
Sat 2:50p		High
Sat 9:05p		Low
Sun 3:27a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sat 9:21a		Low
Sat 3:16p		High
Sat 9:45p		Low
Sun 3:53a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 8:52a		Low
Sat 2:58p		High
Sat 9:17p		Low
Sun 3:32a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sat 9:53a		Low
Sat 3:53p		High
Sat 10:16p		Low
Sun 4:29a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SUN: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft early in the morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 12 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

MON: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

