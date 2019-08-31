Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, August 31, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 73° - 79° Winds From the Northeast

7 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)

6 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots) Waves 1 - 2 feet Rip Current Risk Low Ocean Temperature 72° - 77°

(Normal 73° - 79°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:30am - 7:36pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 9:10a Low

Sat 3:27p High

Sat 9:26p Low

Sun 4:00a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:44a Low

Sat 2:51p High

Sat 9:00p Low

Sun 3:24a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:58a Low

Sat 3:03p High

Sat 9:14p Low

Sun 3:36a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:40a Low

Sat 2:55p High

Sat 8:56p Low

Sun 3:28a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 7:18a High

Sat 12:50p Low

Sat 7:32p High

Sun 1:06a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 9:02a Low

Sat 3:21p High

Sat 9:20p Low

Sun 3:58a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 6:52a High

Sat 11:57a Low

Sat 7:06p High

Sun 12:13a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 9:46a Low

Sat 3:44p High

Sat 10:07p Low

Sun 4:24a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:46a Low

Sat 2:50p High

Sat 9:05p Low

Sun 3:27a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 9:21a Low

Sat 3:16p High

Sat 9:45p Low

Sun 3:53a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:52a Low

Sat 2:58p High

Sat 9:17p Low

Sun 3:32a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 9:53a Low

Sat 3:53p High

Sat 10:16p Low

Sun 4:29a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.

TONIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

SUN: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft early in the morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 12 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

MON: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).