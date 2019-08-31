Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, August 31, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|73° - 79°
|Winds
|From the Northeast
7 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 77°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:30am - 7:36pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Live from the Shore
Ortley Beach Beach Cam powered by NJBeachCams.com
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 9:10a
|Low
Sat 3:27p
|High
Sat 9:26p
|Low
Sun 4:00a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:44a
|Low
Sat 2:51p
|High
Sat 9:00p
|Low
Sun 3:24a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:58a
|Low
Sat 3:03p
|High
Sat 9:14p
|Low
Sun 3:36a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:40a
|Low
Sat 2:55p
|High
Sat 8:56p
|Low
Sun 3:28a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 7:18a
|High
Sat 12:50p
|Low
Sat 7:32p
|High
Sun 1:06a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 9:02a
|Low
Sat 3:21p
|High
Sat 9:20p
|Low
Sun 3:58a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 6:52a
|High
Sat 11:57a
|Low
Sat 7:06p
|High
Sun 12:13a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 9:46a
|Low
Sat 3:44p
|High
Sat 10:07p
|Low
Sun 4:24a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:46a
|Low
Sat 2:50p
|High
Sat 9:05p
|Low
Sun 3:27a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 9:21a
|Low
Sat 3:16p
|High
Sat 9:45p
|Low
Sun 3:53a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:52a
|Low
Sat 2:58p
|High
Sat 9:17p
|Low
Sun 3:32a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 9:53a
|Low
Sat 3:53p
|High
Sat 10:16p
|Low
Sun 4:29a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 6 seconds.
TONIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less. Swell mainly from the E with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
SUN: E winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft early in the morning. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 12 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: SE winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
MON: SE winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
TUE: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).