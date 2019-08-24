Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, August 24, 2019

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 75° - 77° Winds From the East

13 - 20 mph (Gust 25 mph)

11 - 17 knots (Gust 22 knots) Waves 1 - 3 feet Rip Current Risk Moderate Ocean Temperature 67° - 80°

(Normal 73° - 79°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:23am - 7:46pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 8:27a High

Sat 2:43p Low

Sat 9:51p High

Sun 3:23a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 7:51a High

Sat 2:17p Low

Sat 9:15p High

Sun 2:57a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 8:03a High

Sat 2:31p Low

Sat 9:27p High

Sun 3:11a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 7:55a High

Sat 2:13p Low

Sat 9:19p High

Sun 2:53a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 6:02a Low

Sat 12:32p High

Sat 6:23p Low

Sun 1:56a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 8:24a High

Sat 2:42p Low

Sat 9:43p High

Sun 3:21a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sat 5:09a Low

Sat 12:06p High

Sat 5:30p Low

Sun 1:30a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 9:02a High

Sat 3:44p Low

Sat 10:16p High

Sun 4:10a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 7:59a High

Sat 2:31p Low

Sat 9:11p High

Sun 3:00a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 8:21a High

Sat 3:04p Low

Sat 9:33p High

Sun 3:25a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 8:15a High

Sat 2:42p Low

Sat 9:14p High

Sun 3:08a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 9:08a High

Sat 3:41p Low

Sat 10:05p High

Sun 4:10a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

SUN: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of showers.

MON: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

TUE: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

WED: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).