Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, August 24, 2019

Stage set up for the Jonas Brothers on the Asbury Park boardwalk (Matt Ryan, Townsquare Media NJ)

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature75° - 77°
WindsFrom the East
13 - 20 mph (Gust 25 mph)
11 - 17 knots (Gust 22 knots)
Waves1 - 3 feet
Rip Current RiskModerate
Ocean Temperature67° - 80°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:23am - 7:46pm
UV Index5 (Moderate)

Live from the Shore

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sat 8:27a		High
Sat 2:43p		Low
Sat 9:51p		High
Sun 3:23a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 7:51a		High
Sat 2:17p		Low
Sat 9:15p		High
Sun 2:57a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 8:03a		High
Sat 2:31p		Low
Sat 9:27p		High
Sun 3:11a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 7:55a		High
Sat 2:13p		Low
Sat 9:19p		High
Sun 2:53a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 6:02a		Low
Sat 12:32p		High
Sat 6:23p		Low
Sun 1:56a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 8:24a		High
Sat 2:42p		Low
Sat 9:43p		High
Sun 3:21a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sat 5:09a		Low
Sat 12:06p		High
Sat 5:30p		Low
Sun 1:30a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sat 9:02a		High
Sat 3:44p		Low
Sat 10:16p		High
Sun 4:10a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 7:59a		High
Sat 2:31p		Low
Sat 9:11p		High
Sun 3:00a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sat 8:21a		High
Sat 3:04p		Low
Sat 9:33p		High
Sun 3:25a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 8:15a		High
Sat 2:42p		Low
Sat 9:14p		High
Sun 3:08a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sat 9:08a		High
Sat 3:41p		Low
Sat 10:05p		High
Sun 4:10a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.

TODAY: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.

TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

SUN: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of showers.

MON: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. A chance of showers.

MON NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

TUE: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

WED: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

