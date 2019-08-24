Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, August 24, 2019
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|75° - 77°
|Winds
|From the East
13 - 20 mph (Gust 25 mph)
11 - 17 knots (Gust 22 knots)
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Ocean Temperature
|67° - 80°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:23am - 7:46pm
|UV Index
|5 (Moderate)
Live from the Shore
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 8:27a
|High
Sat 2:43p
|Low
Sat 9:51p
|High
Sun 3:23a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 7:51a
|High
Sat 2:17p
|Low
Sat 9:15p
|High
Sun 2:57a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 8:03a
|High
Sat 2:31p
|Low
Sat 9:27p
|High
Sun 3:11a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 7:55a
|High
Sat 2:13p
|Low
Sat 9:19p
|High
Sun 2:53a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 6:02a
|Low
Sat 12:32p
|High
Sat 6:23p
|Low
Sun 1:56a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 8:24a
|High
Sat 2:42p
|Low
Sat 9:43p
|High
Sun 3:21a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sat 5:09a
|Low
Sat 12:06p
|High
Sat 5:30p
|Low
Sun 1:30a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 9:02a
|High
Sat 3:44p
|Low
Sat 10:16p
|High
Sun 4:10a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 7:59a
|High
Sat 2:31p
|Low
Sat 9:11p
|High
Sun 3:00a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 8:21a
|High
Sat 3:04p
|Low
Sat 9:33p
|High
Sun 3:25a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 8:15a
|High
Sat 2:42p
|Low
Sat 9:14p
|High
Sun 3:08a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 9:08a
|High
Sat 3:41p
|Low
Sat 10:05p
|High
Sun 4:10a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night.
TODAY: NE winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt this afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds.
TONIGHT: E winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
SUN: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the NE with a dominant period of 9 seconds. A chance of showers.
SUN NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 7 ft. A chance of showers.
MON: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. A chance of showers.
MON NIGHT: E winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.
TUE: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
TUE NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
WED: E winds around 5 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
WED NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft.
