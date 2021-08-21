Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, August 21, 2021
Advisories
—A High Risk of dangerous rip currents is posted for the entire Jersey Shore Saturday and Sunday, as Henri passes by.
—A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Monmouth County.
—A Hurricane Warning covers the ocean waters 20 nautical miles off-shore.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning
|Air Temperature
|78° - 83°
|Winds
|From the East
10 - 24 mph (Gust 26 mph)
9 - 21 knots (Gust 23 knots)
|Waves
|3 - 9 feet
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Ocean Temperature
|73° - 79°
(Normal 73°)
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:13am - 7:47pm
|UV Index
|2 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 7:36a
|Low
Sat 1:47p
|High
Sat 7:56p
|Low
Sun 2:27a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:10a
|Low
Sat 1:11p
|High
Sat 7:30p
|Low
Sun 1:51a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:24a
|Low
Sat 1:23p
|High
Sat 7:44p
|Low
Sun 2:03a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:06a
|Low
Sat 1:15p
|High
Sat 7:26p
|Low
Sun 1:55a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 5:43a
|High
Sat 11:16a
|Low
Sat 5:52p
|High
Sat 11:36p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 7:24a
|Low
Sat 1:39p
|High
Sat 7:47p
|Low
Sun 2:28a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 5:17a
|High
Sat 10:23a
|Low
Sat 5:26p
|High
Sat 10:43p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 8:07a
|Low
Sat 2:00p
|High
Sat 8:31p
|Low
Sun 2:54a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:17a
|Low
Sat 1:14p
|High
Sat 7:38p
|Low
Sun 2:02a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 7:43a
|Low
Sat 1:34p
|High
Sat 8:12p
|Low
Sun 2:27a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 7:25a
|Low
Sat 1:20p
|High
Sat 7:49p
|Low
Sun 2:14a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 8:22a
|Low
Sat 2:15p
|High
Sat 8:46p
|Low
Sun 3:06a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT
TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A slight chance of tstms early this afternoon. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.
TONIGHT: Tropical storm conditions possible. E winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 5 to 8 ft after midnight. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers with a chance of tstms after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 12 seconds.
SUN: Tropical storm conditions expected. NW winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 55 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft, subsiding to 4 to 7 ft in the afternoon. A chance of tstms. Showers likely early in the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM. Seas 6 to 9 ft dominant period 10 seconds, subsiding to 4 to 7 ft dominant period 9 seconds in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: Tropical storm conditions expected. W winds 30 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the evening. Seas 3 to 5 ft dominant period 9 seconds.
MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Light swell in the evening.
TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.
WED: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).