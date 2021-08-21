Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, August 21, 2021

Advisories

—A High Risk of dangerous rip currents is posted for the entire Jersey Shore Saturday and Sunday, as Henri passes by.

—A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Monmouth County.

—A Hurricane Warning covers the ocean waters 20 nautical miles off-shore.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 78° - 83° Winds From the East

10 - 24 mph (Gust 26 mph)

9 - 21 knots (Gust 23 knots) Waves 3 - 9 feet Rip Current Risk High Ocean Temperature 73° - 79°

(Normal 73°) Sunrise/Sunset 6:13am - 7:47pm UV Index 2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 7:36a Low

Sat 1:47p High

Sat 7:56p Low

Sun 2:27a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:10a Low

Sat 1:11p High

Sat 7:30p Low

Sun 1:51a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:24a Low

Sat 1:23p High

Sat 7:44p Low

Sun 2:03a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:06a Low

Sat 1:15p High

Sat 7:26p Low

Sun 1:55a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 5:43a High

Sat 11:16a Low

Sat 5:52p High

Sat 11:36p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 7:24a Low

Sat 1:39p High

Sat 7:47p Low

Sun 2:28a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 5:17a High

Sat 10:23a Low

Sat 5:26p High

Sat 10:43p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 8:07a Low

Sat 2:00p High

Sat 8:31p Low

Sun 2:54a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:17a Low

Sat 1:14p High

Sat 7:38p Low

Sun 2:02a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 7:43a Low

Sat 1:34p High

Sat 8:12p Low

Sun 2:27a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 7:25a Low

Sat 1:20p High

Sat 7:49p Low

Sun 2:14a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 8:22a Low

Sat 2:15p High

Sat 8:46p Low

Sun 3:06a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT

TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A slight chance of tstms early this afternoon. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TONIGHT: Tropical storm conditions possible. E winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 5 to 8 ft after midnight. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers with a chance of tstms after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 12 seconds.

SUN: Tropical storm conditions expected. NW winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 55 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft, subsiding to 4 to 7 ft in the afternoon. A chance of tstms. Showers likely early in the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM. Seas 6 to 9 ft dominant period 10 seconds, subsiding to 4 to 7 ft dominant period 9 seconds in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: Tropical storm conditions expected. W winds 30 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the evening. Seas 3 to 5 ft dominant period 9 seconds.

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Light swell in the evening.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).