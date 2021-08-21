Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, August 21, 2021

(North Wildwood Beach Patrol)

Advisories

—A High Risk of dangerous rip currents is posted for the entire Jersey Shore Saturday and Sunday, as Henri passes by.
—A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Monmouth County.
—A Hurricane Warning covers the ocean waters 20 nautical miles off-shore.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature78° - 83°
WindsFrom the East
10 - 24 mph (Gust 26 mph)
9 - 21 knots (Gust 23 knots)
Waves3 - 9 feet
Rip Current RiskHigh
Ocean Temperature73° - 79°
(Normal 73°)
Sunrise/Sunset6:13am - 7:47pm
UV Index2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 High
Sat 7:36a		Low
Sat 1:47p		High
Sat 7:56p		Low
Sun 2:27a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 7:10a		Low
Sat 1:11p		High
Sat 7:30p		Low
Sun 1:51a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 7:24a		Low
Sat 1:23p		High
Sat 7:44p		Low
Sun 2:03a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 7:06a		Low
Sat 1:15p		High
Sat 7:26p		Low
Sun 1:55a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 5:43a		High
Sat 11:16a		Low
Sat 5:52p		High
Sat 11:36p		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sat 7:24a		Low
Sat 1:39p		High
Sat 7:47p		Low
Sun 2:28a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 5:17a		High
Sat 10:23a		Low
Sat 5:26p		High
Sat 10:43p		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 High
Sat 8:07a		Low
Sat 2:00p		High
Sat 8:31p		Low
Sun 2:54a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 7:17a		Low
Sat 1:14p		High
Sat 7:38p		Low
Sun 2:02a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 High
Sat 7:43a		Low
Sat 1:34p		High
Sat 8:12p		Low
Sun 2:27a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 High
Sat 7:25a		Low
Sat 1:20p		High
Sat 7:49p		Low
Sun 2:14a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 High
Sat 8:22a		Low
Sat 2:15p		High
Sat 8:46p		Low
Sun 3:06a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT

TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A slight chance of tstms early this afternoon. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 10 seconds.

TONIGHT: Tropical storm conditions possible. E winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming N after midnight. Gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 5 to 8 ft after midnight. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers with a chance of tstms after midnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 12 seconds.

SUN: Tropical storm conditions expected. NW winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 55 kt. Seas 6 to 9 ft, subsiding to 4 to 7 ft in the afternoon. A chance of tstms. Showers likely early in the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM. Seas 6 to 9 ft dominant period 10 seconds, subsiding to 4 to 7 ft dominant period 9 seconds in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: Tropical storm conditions expected. W winds 30 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Vsby 1 to 3 NM early in the evening. Seas 3 to 5 ft dominant period 9 seconds.

MON: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 20 kt in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Light swell in the evening.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft.

WED: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Filed Under: Dan Zarrow's Shore Report
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top