Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, August 18, 2018

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Saturday morning

Air Temperature 85° - 89°
Winds From the West
9 - 15 mph (Gust 21 mph)
8 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Waves 1 - 3 feet
Rip Current Risk Low
Ocean Temperature 74° - 81°
(Normal 73° - 79°)
Sunrise/Sunset 6:18am - 7:54pm
UV Index 8 (Very High)

Maps

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Sat 8:12a		 High
Sat 2:29p		 Low
Sat 9:00p		 High
Sun 2:48a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 7:36a		 High
Sat 2:03p		 Low
Sat 8:24p		 High
Sun 2:22a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 7:48a		 High
Sat 2:17p		 Low
Sat 8:36p		 High
Sun 2:36a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 7:40a		 High
Sat 1:59p		 Low
Sat 8:28p		 High
Sun 2:18a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		 High
Sat 5:35a		 Low
Sat 12:17p		 High
Sat 6:09p		 Low
Sun 1:05a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Sat 8:17a		 High
Sat 2:25p		 Low
Sat 9:00p		 High
Sun 2:48a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Sat 11:51a		 High
Sat 5:16p		 Low
Sun 12:39a		 High
Sun 5:35a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Sat 8:36a		 High
Sat 3:04p		 Low
Sat 9:22p		 High
Sun 3:23a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 7:50a		 High
Sat 2:16p		 Low
Sat 8:37p		 High
Sun 2:35a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Sat 8:03a		 High
Sat 2:35p		 Low
Sat 8:53p		 High
Sun 2:46a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Sat 7:51a		 High
Sat 2:23p		 Low
Sat 8:43p		 High
Sun 2:45a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Sat 8:49a		 High
Sat 3:16p		 Low
Sat 9:36p		 High
Sun 3:38a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms this morning, then a chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the late evening and early morning, then becoming N late. Seas around 3 ft until early morning, then 2 ft or less, then around 3 ft late. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 6 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

SUN: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt in the late morning and afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of tstms early in the morning. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Swell mainly from the S with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A chance of tstms until early morning. A chance of showers.

MON: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft.

MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Showers likely with a chance of tstms.

WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

WED NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

